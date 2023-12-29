Majority of Kenyans Believe Country is Heading in Wrong Direction, Survey Reveals

A recent survey by Infotrak paints a grim picture of the public sentiment in Kenya, revealing that 61% of Kenyans believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction. This overwhelming majority cites economic hardship and unemployment as the primary reasons for their pessimism.

Public Perception and Economic Struggles

The survey, conducted in different phases throughout 2023, covered all 47 counties and eight regions of the country. Kenyans’ concerns are centered on the escalating cost of living, corruption, inadequate infrastructure, devolution issues, and healthcare challenges. In contrast, only 18% of the population expressed optimism about the country’s trajectory, attributing their positive outlook to prevailing peace and unity.

Political Dynamics and Economic Policies

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has been vocal in his criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, accusing him of overstepping parliamentary powers. Odinga has taken legal action against government policies and initiated negotiations through the National Dialogue Committee. His efforts have resulted in the High Court suspending the sale of 11 parastatals, and he has demanded measures to ease Kenyans’ financial strain caused by the high cost of living.

President Ruto, on his part, has advocated for the Bottom up Economic Transformation Agenda, aiming to curb the high cost of living by boosting agricultural production. The upcoming 2027 General Election has sparked an aggressive revamp of Odinga’s ODM party and a shift in strategies for the Azimio coalition, moving from street protests to court orders against unpopular government decisions.

Economic Trajectory and Public Discontent

Despite the Kenyan economy showing some signs of recovery, with consumer prices rising at the slowest pace in nearly two years and GDP growth exceeding expectations in Q3, public discontent remains high. A poll by research firm TIFA revealed that 87% of Kenyans believe that the cost of living worsened in 2023 compared to 2022. This sentiment is particularly strong in Nyanza and Nairobi, where over 90% of respondents are dissatisfied with the economic situation. Nearly 67% of Kenyans found 2023 to be more challenging than the previous year.

Leader of NARC Kenya, Martha Karua, has also criticized President Ruto’s administration, comparing it unfavorably to Daniel Moi’s regime, and accusing it of failing to listen to the people’s voice. She also questioned the integrity of Ruto’s appointees amidst allegations of corruption and mismanagement.