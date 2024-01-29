Machakos County's Police-Public Relationship: A Model for Crime Suppression

On January 27, 2024, at the Athi River AP line in Machakos County, the joyful sounds of music, laughter, and camaraderie filled the air. Over 3,000 people, including senior officers, local leaders, and members of the community, had gathered together for the Athi River subcounty administration police New Year party.

The event was not just a festive gathering but also a testament to the remarkable police-public relationship in the area, a relationship that has had a profound influence on crime reduction and public safety.

Exemplary Police-Public Relationship

The National Police Service's head of training and reforms, Ibrahim Jilo Guyo, lauded the police-public relationship in Machakos County, specifically in the Athi River subcounty, as exceptional and a model for other counties. The event underscored the strength of this bond, where officers and the public celebrated in unison, exchanging food, drinks, and dance, embodying a unity that extended far beyond the festivities.

According to Guyo, the robust police-public ties have played a crucial role in suppressing crime in the region. He underlined the significant increase in intelligence information shared voluntarily by the public, attributing it directly to the effectiveness in controlling crime. The free flow of information from the public to the police is indicative of the trust and mutual respect that has been fostered, elements crucial in maintaining law and order.

The Role of Local Law Enforcement

Notably, Guyo acknowledged the efforts of Machakos County CIPU commander Dennis Odero and Athi River subcounty CIPU commander Mohamed Nur in organizing the event. Their dedication and hard work not only made the New Year celebrations possible but also underlined the sacrifice of police officers during the festive season to ensure public safety.

Their commitment to their roles and to the community they serve further strengthens the bond between the police and the public, setting a commendable example for others to follow.