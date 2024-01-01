Macadamia Farmers Grapple with Market Instability Amid El Nino Fears

In the world of agriculture, macadamia farmers are currently grappling with substantial marketing hurdles. A case in point is Kawira, a farmer who has been dramatically affected by the precipitous drop in macadamia prices, falling from Ksh 200 to a meager Ksh 30. This stark decrease has compelled Kawira to make arduous decisions, including reducing her workforce from 10 employees to a bare minimum of 3.

Market Instability and Its Impact

Another farmer echoing these troubling sentiments is Maina, who highlights the glaring lack of markets for macadamia nuts. This situation, reported under the MondayReport and presented by VickyRubadiri, illuminates the economic trials macadamia farmers face. They are left to grapple with volatile markets and the serious implications this has on their livelihoods.

El Nino Conditions and Macadamia Market

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the 2023/2024 season is expected to receive lower than standard rainfall due to El Nino conditions. This forecast is likely to further exacerbate the worries of macadamia farmers. Agriculture concern Ariston Holdings Limited is one company that is gearing up to mitigate these effects through a heavy reliance on irrigation systems.

Optimism Amidst Challenges

Despite these challenges, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon. Ariston Holdings, for example, has invested in a solar plant to counteract power shortages. Moreover, the company is zeroing in on quality and cost-cutting measures to weather the storm. Interestingly, the macadamia export prices for the upcoming season are higher than the current year, hinting at potential market improvement. This optimism, coupled with a 15 percent increase in revenue driven by a surge in tea prices, provides a silver lining to the otherwise cloudy forecast. Joint ventures have also positively impacted the group’s profits, further bolstering confidence in the resilience of the agriculture sector.