Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike: A Beacon of Education and Entrepreneurship Passes Away

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, the prominent Kenyan businesswoman and founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS), has passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer. Her passing marks the end of an era in Nairobi’s education sector as she was a key figure in the establishment and development of NIBS, a leading educational institution in the region.

A Legacy in Education

Wanyoike’s journey is a testament to resilience and ambition. Starting NIBS in 1999 with a mere 25 students and two teachers, she managed to grow the institution to over 7,000 students with branches in multiple locations. Her dedication and vision have transformed the lives of countless students, helping them achieve career goals in various fields.

More Than an Educator

Beyond her significant contributions to education, Wanyoike was also a successful businesswoman. She founded the four-star Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa, thus making a mark in the hospitality sector as well. A recipient of several awards, including being named a Top 100 Woman Entrepreneur in Africa by Forbes Magazine in 2012, Wanyoike’s impact extended beyond academia, having a profound influence on Kenya’s business landscape.

Remembering Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike

Tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, students, and peers alike, acknowledging Wanyoike as a transformative figure whose impact reached far beyond the confines of the institute she founded. Her passing is undoubtedly a great loss to the community, but she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.