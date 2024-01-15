en English
Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike: A Beacon of Education and Entrepreneurship Passes Away

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike: A Beacon of Education and Entrepreneurship Passes Away

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, the prominent Kenyan businesswoman and founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS), has passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer. Her passing marks the end of an era in Nairobi’s education sector as she was a key figure in the establishment and development of NIBS, a leading educational institution in the region.

A Legacy in Education

Wanyoike’s journey is a testament to resilience and ambition. Starting NIBS in 1999 with a mere 25 students and two teachers, she managed to grow the institution to over 7,000 students with branches in multiple locations. Her dedication and vision have transformed the lives of countless students, helping them achieve career goals in various fields.

More Than an Educator

Beyond her significant contributions to education, Wanyoike was also a successful businesswoman. She founded the four-star Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa, thus making a mark in the hospitality sector as well. A recipient of several awards, including being named a Top 100 Woman Entrepreneur in Africa by Forbes Magazine in 2012, Wanyoike’s impact extended beyond academia, having a profound influence on Kenya’s business landscape.

Remembering Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike

Tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, students, and peers alike, acknowledging Wanyoike as a transformative figure whose impact reached far beyond the confines of the institute she founded. Her passing is undoubtedly a great loss to the community, but she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Education Kenya Obituary
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

