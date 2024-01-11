en English
Kipipiri’s School Feeding Program: A Step towards Academic Excellence and Reduced Economic Burden

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Kipipiri's School Feeding Program: A Step towards Academic Excellence and Reduced Economic Burden

In a robust effort to enhance the education quality in Kipipiri, Kenya, local Member of Parliament, Wanjiku Muhia, has launched a comprehensive school feeding program. The initiative, funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF), aims to provide meals to all public secondary schools in the constituency, thereby alleviating parents’ financial burden and improving students’ academic performance.

Feeding Minds, Fueling Education

The program, aptly named ‘Masomo Bora’, injects more than Sh30 million worth of food into 30 public day secondary schools. It covers six days a week, ensuring each student receives a balanced meal and whole-meal porridge at 10 o’clock. Beyond feeding the stomachs, this initiative is crafted to feed the minds of students, as hunger is a significant obstacle to academic success. By providing meals at school, the program cultivates an environment where students are more likely to attend regularly, focus on their studies, and ultimately, excel academically.

Lightening the Financial Burden

In addition to the feeding program, ‘Masomo Bora’ encompasses a bursary scheme for all-day scholars, further easing the financial strain on parents. Moreover, Muhia has assumed the responsibility of paying salaries for all Board of Management (BOM) employed teachers and subordinate staff. This holistic approach reduces the economic burden on families who might otherwise struggle to provide adequate meals for their children, thereby promoting greater equity in education access.

A Benchmark for Other Constituencies

This innovative program is not just a boon for Kipipiri but also sets a precedent for other constituencies that seek to enhance students’ educational experience through nutrition support. It underscores the government’s commitment to student welfare and reaffirms the belief that proper nutrition is an integral part of a conducive learning environment. As the program takes root and flourishes, it is anticipated to catalyze a ripple effect of improved educational outcomes across Kenya.

Education Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

