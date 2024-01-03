Kiambu County in Kenya Faces Office Accommodation Challenge

The question of office accommodation in Kiambu County, Kenya, has drawn attention to the Ndumberi location, where a building repurposed as the chief’s office is not being utilized to its full potential. Originally intended to function as a police station, the building now stands on the Kiambu-Limuru Road, serving as the Chief’s office. However, the building’s design, which includes cell-like rooms with inbuilt toilets, restricts the number of officers it can accommodate to just half of the intended capacity.

Office Accommodation Crisis

John Thiong’o, the Assistant Chief, is compelled to operate from a cramped room that can only fit three people at a time, in violation of COVID-19 social distancing rules. The office’s layout not only impedes meetings but also restricts access for other office users. Compounding the space issue, a portion of the office has been allocated to zonal education officers, which further reduces space availability.

Building Restructuring

The office building, whose construction during the 2017-2018 fiscal year was supported by Kiambu NG-CDF, requires a restructuring to serve its purpose adequately. The local Member of Parliament, Jude Njomo, has acknowledged the need for modifications to create more space within the premises.

Alternative Accommodation

In the meantime, Ndumberi Chief, Christopher Gathuma, continues to operate from a prefabricated container located at Ndumberi stadium, which offers a more spacious working environment. MP Jude Njomo is known for his efforts to improve local infrastructure, including schools, police posts, and health facilities, thereby making these services more accessible for residents.