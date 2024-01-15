Kiambu County Exceeds National Forest Cover Target

In a remarkable environmental achievement, Kiambu County in Kenya has surpassed the national target for forest cover, reaching a notable 16 percent. This information was disclosed by Jane Chepkonga, a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officer, during a recent Service Delivery Committee meeting.

Fostering Forests and Plantations

The county, Chepkonga reported, has a total of 40,001 hectares under forest cover. This includes not only natural forests but also plantations, bamboo and bushlands, grasslands, and other green areas. Distributed across the county are eight major forest stations, with Kieni and Kinale standing as the largest among them.

Initiatives to Enhance Forestation

The Kenya Forest Service has initiated various programs aimed at enhancing forestation. These include conservation and management programs, as well as partnerships with entities such as the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI), the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Projects like the National Tree Planting Campaign and the Green Zones Development Support Project-Phase II are centered on increasing forest cover, promoting sustainable practices, and supporting community livelihoods through woodlots and agroforestry. The latter project targets 15 counties as part of a wider objective to rehabilitate degraded forestland, boost food security, and establish sustainable commodity value chains.

Challenges of Conservation

Despite these successes, Chepkonga also highlighted several challenges, including biodiversity loss, climate change, and a wood fuel crisis. The latter has led to an increased demand for charcoal and firewood, putting further strain on natural resources.

Kiambu County, which is located within the Central Highlands Conservancy and the Aberdare Ecosystem, faces additional challenges such as limited land for forestry expansion, forest destruction due to boundary conflicts, and insufficient labor. The Kenya Forest Service is endeavoring to address these issues.

Forestry functions on private and community lands are managed by County governments. In contrast, the national government oversees gazetted natural forest areas and national parks, striking a balance in the shared responsibility of preserving Kenya’s green heritage.