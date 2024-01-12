Kenya's University of Nairobi Appoints Environmentalist Patrick V. Verkooijen as Chancellor

In a move that brings climate change to the forefront of academia, Kenyan President William Ruto has appointed Dutch environmentalist, Prof. Patrick V. Verkooijen, as the new Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN). The appointment, effective immediately, is set for a tenure of five years.

Advertisment

Verkooijen's Notable Career

Verkooijen, prior to this appointment, has been a prominent figure in the realm of environmentalism. He currently serves as the CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), a prominent organization focused on global climate change adaptation. His association with UoN is not new; he has been chairing the Wangari Maathai Institute for Peace and Environmental Studies at the university.

Verkooijen's expertise in climate affairs is significant. He has served as the World Bank Group Special Representative on climate change and the head of climate-smart agriculture before taking the helm of GCA. He is also the holder of the Ban Ki-moon Chair on Climate Adaptation Governance at the University of Groningen.

Verkooijen's impressive academic credentials include a PhD from Wageningen University, an MPA from Harvard, a Master's in Philosophy from the University of Amsterdam, and an environmental engineering degree from the University of Utrecht Applied Sciences. In 2022, UoN recognized his significant efforts in promoting climate resilience for Africa with an honorary doctorate. His work also garnered the Green Deal Prize at the 2022 Financial Afrik Awards.