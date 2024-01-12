Kenya’s Travel Authorization System Generates Ksh150M, Assuaging Insecurity Concerns

In a resonant development, the Principal Secretary of Immigration in Kenya, PS Bitok, announced that the travel authorization system implemented by the government has amped up revenues to the tune of Ksh 150 million. The disclosure, made during a Friday night statement, served to underline the system’s success and address public anxieties over potential security breaches.

Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA): A Revenue Booster

Kenya’s immigration department reported that the recently rolled out Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system has generated approximately Ksh.158.8 million—equivalent to USD 1 million—in the past week alone. This new system has processed almost 25,000 out of the 32,000 applications received, with only 110 applications rejected on security grounds.

Addressing Insecurity Concerns

PS Bitok used the announcement to assuage public concerns regarding the system’s security. He stressed that the considerable revenue collected is a testament to the system’s robustness and effectiveness, thereby dispelling fears of potential insecurity issues.

Streamlining Travel Procedures

The introduction of ETA marks the government’s attempts to streamline travel procedures and bolster security measures for travelers entering and exiting the country. It represents a global trend informed by rising security concerns and a need to obtain vital passenger profiles in advance. The requirement to attach personal bank statements as part of the ETA application has been dropped, along with other non-essential details, making the application form more user-friendly.

In the final analysis, PS Bitok’s announcement reflects the government’s commitment to improving immigration services, ensuring the safety of its borders, and generating substantial revenue for the country.