en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya’s Travel Authorization System Generates Ksh150M, Assuaging Insecurity Concerns

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
Kenya’s Travel Authorization System Generates Ksh150M, Assuaging Insecurity Concerns

In a resonant development, the Principal Secretary of Immigration in Kenya, PS Bitok, announced that the travel authorization system implemented by the government has amped up revenues to the tune of Ksh 150 million. The disclosure, made during a Friday night statement, served to underline the system’s success and address public anxieties over potential security breaches.

Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA): A Revenue Booster

Kenya’s immigration department reported that the recently rolled out Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system has generated approximately Ksh.158.8 million—equivalent to USD 1 million—in the past week alone. This new system has processed almost 25,000 out of the 32,000 applications received, with only 110 applications rejected on security grounds.

Addressing Insecurity Concerns

PS Bitok used the announcement to assuage public concerns regarding the system’s security. He stressed that the considerable revenue collected is a testament to the system’s robustness and effectiveness, thereby dispelling fears of potential insecurity issues.

Streamlining Travel Procedures

The introduction of ETA marks the government’s attempts to streamline travel procedures and bolster security measures for travelers entering and exiting the country. It represents a global trend informed by rising security concerns and a need to obtain vital passenger profiles in advance. The requirement to attach personal bank statements as part of the ETA application has been dropped, along with other non-essential details, making the application form more user-friendly.

In the final analysis, PS Bitok’s announcement reflects the government’s commitment to improving immigration services, ensuring the safety of its borders, and generating substantial revenue for the country.

0
Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
36 mins ago
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
In a stark reminder that the consequences of illegal drug trafficking reach even the most unlikely of individuals, 50-year-old freelance designer and single mother of three, Scola Imbiti Namunyu, has been handed a 15-year prison sentence. The verdict, delivered by Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport court, marks the conclusion
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
Kenya's Supreme Court Embraces Digitalization with New Guidelines for Virtual Proceedings
4 hours ago
Kenya's Supreme Court Embraces Digitalization with New Guidelines for Virtual Proceedings
Safaricom Dismisses Rumors of M-Pesa Data Sharing with KRA
5 hours ago
Safaricom Dismisses Rumors of M-Pesa Data Sharing with KRA
Siaya County Man Confesses to Murdering Girlfriend, Leads Police to Body
1 hour ago
Siaya County Man Confesses to Murdering Girlfriend, Leads Police to Body
Chief Justice Martha Koome Defends Judiciary Amid Rising Criticism
2 hours ago
Chief Justice Martha Koome Defends Judiciary Amid Rising Criticism
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
2 hours ago
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
2 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
3 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
5 mins
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game
5 mins
Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
5 mins
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
Cape Town Excluded from 2024 Formula E Season Calendar Despite Inaugural Success
6 mins
Cape Town Excluded from 2024 Formula E Season Calendar Despite Inaugural Success
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
7 mins
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto
8 mins
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
8 mins
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
46 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
48 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app