Kenya's Tourism Cabinet Secretary Calls for Strict Compliance with TRA Licensing Laws

In a bid to enhance public safety and maintain the integrity of Kenya's tourism sector, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has issued a stern directive to all accommodation facility owners in the country. The directive is clear - comply with licensing laws enforced by the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) or face legal consequences. This decisive move comes in the wake of a series of disturbing incidents involving fatalities at private accommodations.

Push for Increased Regulation

Dr. Mutua expressed deep disappointment in certain facilities' disregard for responsibility, declaring that the ministry would not hesitate to take legal action against any breaches of the TRA's licensing laws. This firm stance signals the government's intent to increase regulation in the hospitality sector. The aim? To bolster public safety measures and uphold the reputation of the country's thriving tourism industry.

Reviewing TRA Regulations and Encouraging Public Participation

A comprehensive review of the TRA regulations is also on the horizon. This process aims to identify potential loopholes in the current regulatory framework that may compromise public safety. Furthermore, the ministry plans to initiate a public participation exercise, a move designed to strengthen tourist confidence in local hospitality establishments. This exercise will allow the public to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding safety measures, contributing to a more robust regulatory system.

Importance of License Verification

The Cabinet Secretary also issued a warning about penalties for late license renewals and urged the public to take an active role in ensuring facility compliance. This includes verifying the registration and license status of any accommodation facilities before booking. This appeal for citizen vigilance stems from the recent incidents involving Airbnb, where the platform distanced itself from two murder incidents in Nairobi.

Despite these unfortunate events, the government assures that hospitality services in Kenya are generally safe. It encourages citizens to remain vigilant, ensuring that accommodation establishments they choose to patronize are compliant with government directives. This move is not just about maintaining standards; it's about preserving the trust of those who choose to explore the beauty and diversity of Kenya.