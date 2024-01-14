Kenya's Tax Procedures Regulations Amended: Relief for Small Businesses and Farmers

Recent amendments to the Tax Procedures (Electronic Tax Invoice) Regulations, 2023, have introduced a new era of flexibility for businesses in Kenya. The government has provided an option for businesses to apply for exemption from the mandatory use of the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (ETIMS), given that they propose an alternative automated system for recording, storing, and transmitting transaction data to the tax authorities. This change is a boon for high-traffic businesses like supermarkets and petrol stations, which previously faced challenges in including buyer details on every tax invoice.

Respite for Small Businesses and Farmers

The exemption criteria also encompass businesses with an annual turnover of less than Sh5 million, a decision that is seen as a significant relief for small businesses and farmers. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified nine specific transactions exempted from the electronic tax invoice in the Tax Procedures (Electronic Tax Invoice) Regulations, 2023. The list includes supplies by businesses with a turnover below the defined threshold, emoluments, imports, interests, and others.

Maintaining Revenue through Withholding Tax

Despite this exemption, the government plans to implement a five percent withholding tax on agricultural produce sold to cooperative societies and agro processors as part of the Medium Term Revenue Strategy 2023. The objective is to widen the tax base and ensure that the agricultural sector contributes a fair share of taxes, aligning with its economic contribution.

Exemption List and Future Plans

The initial regulations mandated all businesses to produce an electronic tax invoice for transactions. However, the new exemptions have changed the landscape significantly. Apart from small businesses and farmers, the exemption list also includes emoluments, imports, interest, airline passenger ticketing, investment allowances, fees charged by financial institutions, and services provided by foreigners without a permanent establishment in Kenya. Despite these exemptions, businesses will still be subject to the proposed five percent withholding tax on produce sold to cooperative societies and agro processors.