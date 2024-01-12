Kenya’s Supreme Court Embraces Digitalization with New Guidelines for Virtual Proceedings

In a significant shift towards digitalization in Kenya’s legal sector, Chief Justice Martha Koome has issued fresh directives for the conduct of virtual court sessions at the Supreme Court. The new guidelines, outlined in a Gazette Notice dated January 10, 2024, open the door for Supreme Court proceedings to be held via video and audio conferences, or other electronic means as determined by Koome, who also presides over the court as its President.

Embracing Virtual Proceedings

In an era where technology significantly influences all sectors, the Kenyan judiciary is not being left behind. The default procedure for the hearing of applications will now be through written submissions unless otherwise directed. However, for virtual proceedings to take place, the Registrar must provide all parties involved with the necessary links via email or other electronic methods, three days prior to the session. This shift sets a new precedent for the country’s legal system, merging tradition with innovation.

Keeping Up with the Digital Age

While the embrace of technology is a step forward, it comes with responsibilities. Parties are now required to ensure the quality of their electronic devices and internet connectivity. In cases where a party lacks the necessary equipment or internet, they must notify the Registrar two days before the hearing. The Registrar then has the obligation to facilitate the provision of what’s needed within the court premises. This move shows a commitment to ensuring that justice is accessible to all, regardless of their digital literacy or resources.

Etiquette and Compliance in Virtual Courts

Virtual or not, court decorum remains paramount. Koome emphasized the importance of maintaining etiquette during virtual sessions, with strict rules regarding the conduct of participants. Advocates are required to dress appropriately, use professional backgrounds, and have proper identification. Microphones should be muted unless one is addressing the court, and cameras must be on during video conferences. Interruptions and time management are also addressed, with specific instructions for raising objections and adhering to allocated time slots. Non-compliance with these directions could lead to penalties such as contempt of court, fines, and other sanctions.

As a measure to ensure transparency and accountability, all virtual sessions must be recorded. Certified transcripts will serve as the official court record, accessible upon request and payment. Judgments and rulings will be delivered virtually or sent in hard copy to those who appeared in person. The implementation of these directives, set to take effect from a date determined by the Chief Justice, marks a new chapter in Kenya’s judiciary, one that aligns with the digital age and its demands.