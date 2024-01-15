en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kenya’s Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Kenya’s Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities

Kenya’s ruling alliance, Kenya Kwanza, led by President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, is facing mounting criticism for its perceived misaligned priorities and failure to adequately address responsibilities in the education and healthcare sectors. The government’s claim of providing free education rings hollow as school operations are disrupted by students being sent home for unpaid fees, a consequence of delayed capitation funds. School principals, left to grapple with an untenable situation, are resorting to unauthorized levies, further straining the pockets of already burdened parents.

Government Neglects Essential Services

The government’s negligence extends beyond education. The termination of the Edu-Afya medical scheme, coupled with a shortage of medication in public hospitals, underlines a stark failure in the healthcare sector. As the public health system teeters, accusations of corrupt practices leading to the loss of funds further erode public trust.

Questionable Prioritization of Housing Projects

In the midst of these crises, the government’s push for an affordable housing project, funded by worker contributions, has been met with backlash. Critics argue that the administration’s focus should be on more immediate needs, such as bolstering the education and healthcare sectors, and improving public transport infrastructure. The current approach, they contend, is disconnected from public demands and echoes historical episodes of excessive taxation and over-regulation.

Call for a People-Centric Approach

The administration is urged to shift its focus from its own agenda to the needs of the people. With the power of the electorate looming over future elections, the government’s ability to meet public expectations could well determine its political fate. Prioritizing projects that directly impact the populace, such as education, healthcare, and public transport, over housing projects may be a step in the right direction.

As the government grapples with these criticisms, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua admits to losing the media and social media battles to the opposition Azimio. However, he defiantly claims their strength lies on the ground, suggesting a deep-seated belief in the government’s grassroots support despite the public outcry.

0
Education Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
Country Radio Broadcasters Announces 2024 Scholarship Awardees
In a recent announcement, the Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) organization named the winners of two highly esteemed scholarships for the year 2024: the Rusty Walker Scholarship and the Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship. These scholarships will provide the recipients with the opportunity to attend the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2024, covering the costs of
Country Radio Broadcasters Announces 2024 Scholarship Awardees
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
15 mins ago
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
16 mins ago
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
Bedworth Police Target School Parking Violations, Issue Tickets
6 mins ago
Bedworth Police Target School Parking Violations, Issue Tickets
Florida's Battle with Soaring Student Absenteeism: A Deep Dive
11 mins ago
Florida's Battle with Soaring Student Absenteeism: A Deep Dive
The Challenges of Relocating to Canada on a Visitor’s Visa: A Closer Look
11 mins ago
The Challenges of Relocating to Canada on a Visitor’s Visa: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
24 seconds
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist
29 seconds
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist
Espionage Concerns at Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Algeria’s Training Session Filmed by Drone
42 seconds
Espionage Concerns at Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Algeria’s Training Session Filmed by Drone
Darren Murphy's Strategic Move Strengthens Player-Supporter Bond at Finn Harps
59 seconds
Darren Murphy's Strategic Move Strengthens Player-Supporter Bond at Finn Harps
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
1 min
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
1 min
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
1 min
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
1 min
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
1 min
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
14 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
23 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
37 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
42 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app