Kenya’s Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities

Kenya’s ruling alliance, Kenya Kwanza, led by President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, is facing mounting criticism for its perceived misaligned priorities and failure to adequately address responsibilities in the education and healthcare sectors. The government’s claim of providing free education rings hollow as school operations are disrupted by students being sent home for unpaid fees, a consequence of delayed capitation funds. School principals, left to grapple with an untenable situation, are resorting to unauthorized levies, further straining the pockets of already burdened parents.

Government Neglects Essential Services

The government’s negligence extends beyond education. The termination of the Edu-Afya medical scheme, coupled with a shortage of medication in public hospitals, underlines a stark failure in the healthcare sector. As the public health system teeters, accusations of corrupt practices leading to the loss of funds further erode public trust.

Questionable Prioritization of Housing Projects

In the midst of these crises, the government’s push for an affordable housing project, funded by worker contributions, has been met with backlash. Critics argue that the administration’s focus should be on more immediate needs, such as bolstering the education and healthcare sectors, and improving public transport infrastructure. The current approach, they contend, is disconnected from public demands and echoes historical episodes of excessive taxation and over-regulation.

Call for a People-Centric Approach

The administration is urged to shift its focus from its own agenda to the needs of the people. With the power of the electorate looming over future elections, the government’s ability to meet public expectations could well determine its political fate. Prioritizing projects that directly impact the populace, such as education, healthcare, and public transport, over housing projects may be a step in the right direction.

As the government grapples with these criticisms, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua admits to losing the media and social media battles to the opposition Azimio. However, he defiantly claims their strength lies on the ground, suggesting a deep-seated belief in the government’s grassroots support despite the public outcry.