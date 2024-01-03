en English
Agriculture

Kenya’s Nyeri County Set to Launch Agricultural Revolution with the NAVCDP

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Kenya's Nyeri County Set to Launch Agricultural Revolution with the NAVCDP

In a monumental stride towards bolstering agricultural prowess, Nyeri County in Kenya is on the cusp of launching a significant agricultural initiative, the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP), backed by the World Bank. Governor Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri County announced the project, set to kick off this month, spotlighting its aim to ramp up market participation for at least 100,000 local farmers.

Unveiling the NAVCDP

The project, fortified with a bankroll of Sh500 million, will direct its efforts towards five key agricultural value chains: coffee, banana, avocado, Irish potato, and dairy farming. An additional contribution of Sh20 million from Nyeri County will further fortify the initiative. The NAVCDP promises to be a beacon of growth, drawing from the triumphs of the National Agriculture and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP) and the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP). These precursors have paved the way for a transformational shift from subsistence to commercial agriculture for small-scale farmers.

Farmers at the Forefront

A total of 134,358 farmers have been earmarked to reap the benefits of the NAVCDP. The project’s ambit extends beyond mere farming techniques, with a keen focus on bolstering food security through enhanced food production, improved water management systems, value addition, and market linkages. Stakeholders across the spectrum, including farmers, extension officers, aggregators, logistics providers, and small to medium enterprises within the agricultural value chains, stand to gain from this all-encompassing approach to agricultural development.

Investing in Resilience

Investments in efficient water use, water harvesting projects, drought adaptation, and climate resilience form the bedrock of the project. These strategies not only bolster crop yield but also fortify the region’s resilience to climate change. A testament to this approach is Linet Achieng, a small-scale farmer, who has revolutionized her banana farming techniques by shifting from synthetic fertilizers to biochar, a carbon-rich solid product resulting from the pyrolysis of biomass residues. Her innovative method has led to a significant increase in her banana yields, effectively serving as a beacon for her community.

The NAVCDP is more than an agricultural project—it’s a testament to the power of innovation, resilience, and community. As Nyeri County moves forward with this initiative, it sets a strong precedent for agricultural development, not just in Kenya, but for the entire globe. It’s a story of progress, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit, showcasing the transformative power of agriculture in shaping economies, communities, and lives.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

