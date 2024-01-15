en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya’s Notable Progress in Counter-Terrorism Efforts Post DusitD2 Attack

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
Kenya’s Notable Progress in Counter-Terrorism Efforts Post DusitD2 Attack

Five years ago, the DusitD2 complex in Kenya was shaken by a gruesome terrorist attack, a dark day that is etched in the nation’s collective memory. Today, Kenya stands strong, its counter-terrorism efforts significantly advanced, and its resolve unshaken. The National Counter Terrorism Centre’s director, Rosalind Nyawira, underlines this progress with the swift and coordinated response to the attack, a response that successfully eliminated the terrorists and saved countless lives.

Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Capabilities

Since the DusitD2 attack, Kenya has been relentless in bolstering its capacity to disrupt terrorist activities. A cornerstone of these efforts has been the intensification of counter-radicalisation measures aimed at undermining the recruitment and spread of extremist ideologies. A crucial part of this process has been the successful implementation of the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism (NSCVE), a comprehensive plan involving both state and non-state actors.

Community Involvement and Vigilance Against Terrorism

Community involvement has been a key factor in Kenya’s successful counter-terrorism strategy. The implementation of initiatives like Nyumba Kumi has significantly enhanced community vigilance against terrorism. Through these initiatives, communities and community-based groups have played a pivotal role in preventing and countering terrorism, their active involvement symbolizing a unified front against the forces of extremism.

Adapting to Evolving Terrorism Threats

As terrorism threats evolve, Kenya is not resting on its laurels. The NSCVE is currently undergoing a review to adapt to the shifting landscape of terrorism. The country is also grappling with the challenge posed by terrorists exploiting new technologies for recruitment and propaganda purposes. Stepping up its multi-agency approach, Kenya continues to work in close cooperation with regional and international partners to combat terrorism.

As Kenya marks the fifth anniversary of the DusitD2 attack and the eighth anniversary of the El Adde attack in Somalia, it remembers the victims and underscores the importance of ongoing collaborative efforts in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. The country’s progress in counter-terrorism efforts serves as a beacon of hope and resilience, a testament to the unyielding spirit of the Kenyan people and their determination to ensure a safer future.

0
Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
52 mins ago
Theuri vs Ombati: High-Stakes Battle for LSK's JSC Male Representative
In a riveting contest for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK)’s male representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), two seasoned legal professionals, Eric Theuri and Omwanza Ombati, are vying for the coveted position. The upcoming election on February 29 will determine who will succeed Macharia Njeru, whose term concludes in May. Eric Theuri’s Reformation
Theuri vs Ombati: High-Stakes Battle for LSK's JSC Male Representative
Kenya's Bold Move: Relocating Black Rhinos for Conservation
1 hour ago
Kenya's Bold Move: Relocating Black Rhinos for Conservation
Kiambu County Exceeds National Forest Cover Target
4 hours ago
Kiambu County Exceeds National Forest Cover Target
Migori Shaken: Woman Abducted, Daughter Assaulted in Night Invasion
56 mins ago
Migori Shaken: Woman Abducted, Daughter Assaulted in Night Invasion
Nairobi United Triumphs Over Kajiado FC in NSL Clash, Ascends to Third Position
56 mins ago
Nairobi United Triumphs Over Kajiado FC in NSL Clash, Ascends to Third Position
Senator Olekina Challenges President Ruto's Governance, Revealing Political Tensions in Kenya
57 mins ago
Senator Olekina Challenges President Ruto's Governance, Revealing Political Tensions in Kenya
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
11 seconds
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
2 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
3 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
4 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
4 mins
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
4 mins
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
4 mins
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
4 mins
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
5 mins
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
57 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app