Kenya’s National Parks Undergo Enhancements to Boost Tourism Amid Rising Entry Fees

In a concerted effort to boost tourism, Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife is set to enhance the country’s National Parks and Game Reserves. Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala underlined the untapped potential of Mt. Longonot National Park, proposing the introduction of amenities such as a zip liner, an eatery, and a cable car, akin to the one in Cape Town, South Africa. These enhancements aim to stimulate growth in both local and international tourism.

Revamping Mt. Longonot National Park

Secretary Balala pointed to a fundraising hike to Mount Kenya as an initiative to invigorate the Mt. Kenya National Park. The event will involve participation from public and private sector dignitaries. The tourism sector, a significant part of Kenya’s economy, has been on the recovery path since the Covid-19 pandemic, with Mt. Longonot receiving 60,000 visitors post-Covid-19 and 17,000 already this year.

Heaven’s Gate National Park Reopens

The nearby Hells Gate National Park, now renamed Heaven’s Gate National Park, is primed for reopening post enhancements to safety measures. The park had previously experienced fatal flash floods in 2019 and 2012. Tourism in Kenya is crucial, being the second-largest source of foreign exchange and employing over a million people.

Rising Park Entry Fees

In a related development, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) announced an increase in park entry fees, affecting various national parks in the country, including Nairobi National Park. The rise in charges coincides with a 50 percent fare hike for passengers travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), impacting access to Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks. The hike is expected to affect the budgets of locals and tourists alike, posing a financial challenge for those intending to visit these natural attractions.

Tourism industry stakeholders have cautioned that Kenya faces a potential business loss following the decision by KWS to triple entry fees for parks. The charges apply to camping, conference facilities, and vehicles entering the parks. The new fees will be implemented from January 2024, impacting both local and international visitors.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) manages about 8% of the total landmass of the country, which includes 22 National Parks, 28 National Reserves, and 5 National Sanctuaries. Human-wildlife conflict, particularly with hyenas, is a significant threat to wildlife conservation in Kenya, with the KWS providing guidelines on how to avoid hyena attacks and emphasizing the need for integrated approaches to managing human-wildlife conflict.