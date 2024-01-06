en English
Kenya

Kenya’s Leap towards Digital Inclusion: Boosting Internet Connectivity in Kajiado Sub Counties

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Kenya’s Leap towards Digital Inclusion: Boosting Internet Connectivity in Kajiado Sub Counties

In a commendable initiative to bridge the digital divide, the Government of Kenya is poised to enhance internet connectivity in eight sub-locations within the Kajiado Central and Kajiado West Sub Counties. This leap forward, funded by the Universal Service Fund (USF), aims to redress the deep-seated communication issues faced by the locals due to the lack of mobile network coverage.

Breaking the Communication Deadlock

The daunting absence of connectivity has made it excruciatingly difficult for residents to use mobile phones and leverage government services. This has necessitated arduous travel over long distances merely to find a mobile signal. To steer this project towards successful implementation, Eric Kiraithe, Principal Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology, is spearheading the assessment.

(Read Also: KCB Group’s Strategic Exposure: A Look into Asset Quality Concerns)

A Larger Blueprint for Digital Inclusion

This initiative forms a critical part of a broader effort to bring internet services to 12 underserved or unserved counties that have been identified through GIS as lacking mobile network coverage. The project is expected to facilitate online government services such as E-citizen, and improve the reporting of wildlife-related conflicts for timely responses from the authorities.

(Read Also: Kenya Strengthens County Governments with Enhanced Revenue Allocations)

Support and Resistance

However, the road to digital inclusion is not without its hurdles. In areas grappling with high insecurity, there has been opposition where criminals have destroyed network masts. Yet, in Kajiado County, there has been no opposition. The locals, in fact, have been supportive of the project, which is now teetering on the brink of its second phase following the triumphant completion of the first phase in six other sub-locations. Kajiado County Commissioner Jude Wesonga lauded the initiative for its potential to enhance security and reporting capabilities in rural areas.

Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

