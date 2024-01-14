Kenya’s Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought

In an escalating conflict between land rights and survival, Laikipia County Commissioner, Joseph Kanyiri, has issued a sharp admonition to herders trespassing on private lands. These herders, primarily from contiguous counties, have forcefully encroached upon areas such as the Il Ngw’esi community conservancy and the Mukogodo forest, armed and ready to defend their livestock’s grazing rights.

A Governmental Stance on Illegal Activities

With a pledge to uphold private property rights, Kanyiri has declared the initiation of a sweeping operation to expel these invaders. He strongly asserted that the government’s commitment to safeguarding private property will brook no tolerance for such unlawful activities. The message to pastoralists is clear: those seeking to utilize private lands for grazing must adhere to the owners’ grazing protocols, which typically include a per-animal fee.

Addressing Food Scarcity amidst Drought Conditions

As the issue of illegal grazing takes centre stage, Kanyiri concurrently addressed the pressing concern of food scarcity in Laikipia, a result of unrelenting drought conditions. A 20-tonne consignment of relief food is poised to aid over 15,000 residents grappling with food shortages. This relief will be equitably allocated across all six sub-counties in Laikipia, with 360 bags of beans and 200 bags of rice dispatched to those in dire need.

A Livestock Offtake Program as a Response

In a proactive response to significant crop failure and degradation of grazing pastures, brought about by insufficient rainfall over the past two years, the National Drought Management Authority has rolled out a livestock offtake program. The initiative aims to purchase and slaughter livestock to feed the affected denizens. This measure, while drastic, serves to mitigate the impact of the drought on both the pastoralists and the region’s food supply.