en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Kenya’s Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Kenya’s Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought

In an escalating conflict between land rights and survival, Laikipia County Commissioner, Joseph Kanyiri, has issued a sharp admonition to herders trespassing on private lands. These herders, primarily from contiguous counties, have forcefully encroached upon areas such as the Il Ngw’esi community conservancy and the Mukogodo forest, armed and ready to defend their livestock’s grazing rights.

A Governmental Stance on Illegal Activities

With a pledge to uphold private property rights, Kanyiri has declared the initiation of a sweeping operation to expel these invaders. He strongly asserted that the government’s commitment to safeguarding private property will brook no tolerance for such unlawful activities. The message to pastoralists is clear: those seeking to utilize private lands for grazing must adhere to the owners’ grazing protocols, which typically include a per-animal fee.

Addressing Food Scarcity amidst Drought Conditions

As the issue of illegal grazing takes centre stage, Kanyiri concurrently addressed the pressing concern of food scarcity in Laikipia, a result of unrelenting drought conditions. A 20-tonne consignment of relief food is poised to aid over 15,000 residents grappling with food shortages. This relief will be equitably allocated across all six sub-counties in Laikipia, with 360 bags of beans and 200 bags of rice dispatched to those in dire need.

A Livestock Offtake Program as a Response

In a proactive response to significant crop failure and degradation of grazing pastures, brought about by insufficient rainfall over the past two years, the National Drought Management Authority has rolled out a livestock offtake program. The initiative aims to purchase and slaughter livestock to feed the affected denizens. This measure, while drastic, serves to mitigate the impact of the drought on both the pastoralists and the region’s food supply.

0
Agriculture Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
8 mins ago
Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested
In a significant breakthrough, the Madgul Police in Rachakonda have apprehended two men, Sampangi Mahesh, 24, and Orsu Venkanna, 27, for their involvement in a series of tractor thefts. The duo, who are relatives and daily wage laborers, devised a unique modus operandi to steal tractors to fulfill their financial needs. Method of Operation The
Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested
Mushroom Harvesting in Kansas: A Surge in Popularity and the Need for Caution
34 mins ago
Mushroom Harvesting in Kansas: A Surge in Popularity and the Need for Caution
Kansas Grapples with Severe Drought: Experts Provide Advice for Gardeners and Landscapers
37 mins ago
Kansas Grapples with Severe Drought: Experts Provide Advice for Gardeners and Landscapers
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
10 mins ago
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
PA live! Team Secures Second Place in Dairy Shake-off with Unique Milkshake
12 mins ago
PA live! Team Secures Second Place in Dairy Shake-off with Unique Milkshake
Prolonged Flooding in Britain: A Looming Crisis for Farmers and Food Prices
25 mins ago
Prolonged Flooding in Britain: A Looming Crisis for Farmers and Food Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
38 seconds
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
54 seconds
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP
1 min
FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP
Gregory O'Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship
1 min
Gregory O'Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
2 mins
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
3 mins
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
3 mins
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app