en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kenya’s Kiharu Constituency Embarks on Education Enhancement with ‘Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme’

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:56 am EST
Kenya’s Kiharu Constituency Embarks on Education Enhancement with ‘Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme’

In a bold move to bolster education in Kenya, Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has launched the ‘Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme’, a strategic initiative focused on enhancing the quality of day secondary schools within the Kiharu constituency. This development comes in the wake of the release of funds from the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), a government scheme established to fuel constituency-level development projects.

Revitalizing Education: A Priority

The injection of these funds is anticipated to bring about substantial improvements in infrastructure, resources, and the overall quality of education in local day secondary schools. This step underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to education and its determination to ensure that schools are adequately equipped to deliver top-tier learning experiences to students.

The Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme: A Beacon of Hope

MP Nyoro’s announcement comes as a beacon of hope and is reflective of a sustained effort to bridge educational disparities and champion equal opportunities for all students in the region. The ‘Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme’ is seen as a catalyst for change, poised to bring about a transformative impact on the educational landscape of the constituency.

Other Educational Initiatives in Kenya

Parallel to this, the Ministry of Education has embarked on a nationwide selection process for the Elimu scholarships, aimed at facilitating secondary education for more vulnerable students who sat the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination. A total of 37,574 scholarships have been awarded to poor, vulnerable, and marginalized learners across the country under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQIP) and Kenya Primary Education Equity in Learning (KPEEL) program. Furthermore, the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation and the Equity Group Foundation are jointly awarding a total of 14,426 Elimu Scholarships funded under the KPEEL programme across all 47 counties in Kenya.

The escalating demand for Government scholarship support under the SEQIP and KPEEL Programmes is a clear indicator of the urgent need for educational improvement funds in Kenya. As these initiatives unfold, the country is set on a promising trajectory towards achieving educational equity and excellence.

0
Education Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
In the high-stakes world of collegiate basketball recruitment, Koa Peat, a coveted junior from Perry High School in Arizona, has whittled down his list of prospective colleges to an elite top 10. A beacon of interest among them is Duke University, an institution that expressed its desire to harness Peat’s prowess on the court late
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Kargil's LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools
53 mins ago
Kargil's LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools
ChatGPT: The AI Model That Writes Like A Human
55 mins ago
ChatGPT: The AI Model That Writes Like A Human
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
6 mins ago
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program
46 mins ago
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade's Shoemaking Initiative
46 mins ago
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade's Shoemaking Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
3 mins
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
3 mins
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
3 mins
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
4 mins
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
4 mins
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
5 mins
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
7 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
8 mins
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
10 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app