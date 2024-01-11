Kenya’s Kiharu Constituency Embarks on Education Enhancement with ‘Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme’

In a bold move to bolster education in Kenya, Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has launched the ‘Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme’, a strategic initiative focused on enhancing the quality of day secondary schools within the Kiharu constituency. This development comes in the wake of the release of funds from the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), a government scheme established to fuel constituency-level development projects.

Revitalizing Education: A Priority

The injection of these funds is anticipated to bring about substantial improvements in infrastructure, resources, and the overall quality of education in local day secondary schools. This step underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to education and its determination to ensure that schools are adequately equipped to deliver top-tier learning experiences to students.

The Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme: A Beacon of Hope

MP Nyoro’s announcement comes as a beacon of hope and is reflective of a sustained effort to bridge educational disparities and champion equal opportunities for all students in the region. The ‘Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme’ is seen as a catalyst for change, poised to bring about a transformative impact on the educational landscape of the constituency.

Other Educational Initiatives in Kenya

Parallel to this, the Ministry of Education has embarked on a nationwide selection process for the Elimu scholarships, aimed at facilitating secondary education for more vulnerable students who sat the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination. A total of 37,574 scholarships have been awarded to poor, vulnerable, and marginalized learners across the country under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQIP) and Kenya Primary Education Equity in Learning (KPEEL) program. Furthermore, the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation and the Equity Group Foundation are jointly awarding a total of 14,426 Elimu Scholarships funded under the KPEEL programme across all 47 counties in Kenya.

The escalating demand for Government scholarship support under the SEQIP and KPEEL Programmes is a clear indicator of the urgent need for educational improvement funds in Kenya. As these initiatives unfold, the country is set on a promising trajectory towards achieving educational equity and excellence.