Kenya’s Justice System Gap: Addressing Gender-Based Violence

In Kenya, a significant gap in the justice system has been highlighted by Faith Odhiambo, the Vice President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK). In a recent address, she articulated the pressing concerns surrounding inadequacies in the Kenyan police system’s handling of gender-based violence (GBV). The primary focus was on the importance of specialized gender desks at police stations, essential tools for effectively gathering evidence and information for prosecuting GBV cases.

Fighting Injustice: The Need for Gender Desks

Odhiambo pointed out a glaring deficiency in the current setup – most police stations lack these specialized gender desks. This absence hampers the proper investigation and prosecution against GBV incidents. The scenario underscores a dire need for improvements within the justice system to ensure that victims of gender-based violence receive adequate support, and the perpetrators are held to account.

The Plight of Josephine Atieno and Doreen Wanja

Two victims of this systemic failure are Josephine Atieno and Doreen Wanja, greengrocers in a Nairobi market. They have faced sexual violence and harassment from market officials, local men, and middlemen. Forced to pay protection fees, and in some instances, coerced into sex to waive payment, these women are also sexually assaulted when sourcing goods from different farms. Despite the abuse, they fear reporting the perpetrators, as it could threaten their livelihood.

Voices from the Ground

Khadija Tsuma, a police officer, emphasizes the importance of victims making formal complaints to access justice. However, the absence of gender desks and the fear of reprisals make this a daunting task. On the other hand, gender expert Dr. Anne Gachiri highlights the economic gender-based violence and the vulnerability of women traders. Their stories and perspectives are a stark reminder of the immense work needed to rectify the systemic issues plaguing Kenya’s fight against GBV.