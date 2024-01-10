en English
Education

Kenya’s Intern Teachers Demand Better Pay and Permanent Employment

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
On a sweltering day in Nandi County, Kenya, intern teachers from Junior Secondary School (JSS) have taken to the streets. Their cause? A clamor for better pay and permanent employment. They are a part of a larger group of over 21,000 JSS interns demonstrating across the country, all frustrated with the economic conditions and the administration’s unfulfilled promise of permanent positions.

Intern Teachers: A Struggle for Survival

These teachers struggle to make ends meet on a monthly stipend of Sh20,000, which, after deductions, leaves them with a meager Sh17,000. The cost of living keeps rising, and the stipend doesn’t provide even a sliver of financial stability. Their current situation is a far cry from President William Ruto’s promise of permanent and pensionable positions following a two-year internship.

Contract Extension: A Temporary Solution

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had previously employed 21,550 intern teachers on a unique 11-month contract that expired at the end of 2023. An interim court order has extended their contracts, but this is just a temporary reprieve, pending a court directive on March 7, 2024. However, this is not enough for the teachers who are seeking concrete solutions to their plight.

Strike Notice and Legal Challenge

In a bold move, JSS Interim Secretary General, Daniel Murithi, has issued a strike notice for January 8, 2024, unless the demands for permanent positions are met. Furthermore, the Forum for Good Governance and Human Rights, a proactive group in the education sector, has challenged the legality of employing qualified teachers as interns. They argue that this practice is unconstitutional and undermines the standard of learning for students.

The clock is ticking, the pressure is mounting, and the intern teachers of Nandi County, and indeed Kenya, are yearning for a resolution. As the nation waits for the court’s directive, it remains to be seen how President Ruto’s administration will respond to the crisis.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

