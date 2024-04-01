Kenya's Inflation Drops Below 6% for the First Time in Two Years, Fueled by Decrease in Fuel and Food Prices

In a significant development, Kenya's monthly inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), saw a notable decline to 5.7% in March compared to 6.3% in February, marking the first time it has fallen below the 6% threshold in two years. The drop in inflation, reported by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), was attributed primarily to decreases in the prices of essential items such as fuel and maize flour.

Among the key contributors to the decrease in inflation were reductions in the prices of everyday necessities. Kenyan households witnessed a decline in the prices of kerosene, which dropped by 2.3%. Additionally, electricity prices saw decreases, with the prices of 200 kWh and 50 kWh dropping by 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, during the period under review.

The Transport Index also experienced a decline of 0.6% between February 2024 and March 2024, driven by reductions in the prices of petrol and diesel by 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively. However, Kenyans experienced a slight increase in the prices of LPG/Gas, with a 13Kg cylinder selling at KSh 3,231.84 in March, representing a 1.4% increase in Gas/LPG prices, contributing to a 0.2% rise in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels Index.

In terms of food prices, Kenyans benefitted from decreases in various commodities. Carrot prices, for instance, decreased from an average of KSh 107.69 per kilogram in February to KSh 104.67 per kilogram in March, marking a drop of 2.8%. Similarly, white wheat flour prices declined from KSh 200.41 per kilo in February to KSh 190.72 per kilo in March.

Furthermore, the average price of maize grains decreased by 4.9%, while sugar prices saw a decline of 5.3% in March. Additionally, the price of a 2 kg packet of sifted maize flour dropped by 5.8% during the same period. However, some food items experienced price increases, with onions recording the highest increase from KSh 150.63 per kilo in February to KSh 167.28 per kilo in March.

Other food items that witnessed price increases include mangoes, potatoes, oranges, cabbages, tomatoes, and beef, highlighting the dynamic nature of food price fluctuations in the Kenyan market. Overall, the decline in inflation coupled with decreases in food and fuel prices signifies a positive trend for consumers, potentially alleviating financial burdens on households across the country.