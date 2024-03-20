Kenya's Health Laws Challenged: SHIF's Constitutional Clash and Public Service Access Debated

Three judges, Justices Alfred Mabeya, Robert Limo, and Fridah Mugambi, have initiated proceedings on a case that challenges the constitutionality of three key health laws in Kenya, spotlighting the Social Health Insurance Act's potential to exclude some Kenyans from vital health services due to its mandatory registration requirement. The government defends the Act, arguing it's essential for efficient health service delivery, while petitioners argue it infringes on constitutional rights to healthcare.

Contesting Mandatory Registration

Advocate Stanley Kinyanjui, representing the petitioners, highlighted the Act's section that could deny unregistered Kenyans medical services in public hospitals as unconstitutional. This provision, he argued, directly contradicts the Constitution's guarantee of healthcare for all, without preconditions. The petition, brought forward by Joseph Enock Aura and various health organizations, points to Section 26 (5) of the Act as particularly problematic, labeling the government's approach as draconian and creating an unjust class system among citizens.

Government's Defense

On the other hand, Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, representing the government, emphasized the necessity of mandatory registration and timely payments to the Social Health Authority. He argued that voluntary contributions have proven inadequate for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), asserting that compelling registration and contribution is vital for the system's sustainability. Furthermore, Ngatia reassured that the law does not impede on citizens' rights to emergency medical care, distinguishing between public service access and constitutional rights.

Privacy Concerns and Digital Health

The bench is also set to review the Digital Health Act concerning the digital collection and maintenance of health records, evaluating potential violations of the right to privacy. This examination forms part of a broader scrutiny of recent health legislations' compliance with constitutional mandates and their impact on public health access.

This legal challenge underscores the tension between government efforts to reform healthcare financing and delivery, and the public's constitutional rights and expectations. As the case progresses, its outcomes could significantly shape Kenya's healthcare landscape, potentially redefining how health services are accessed and financed across the country.