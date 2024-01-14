en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Kenya’s Fight against Double Taxation: A Look at DTAs and TRCs

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
Kenya’s Fight against Double Taxation: A Look at DTAs and TRCs

Double taxation, the imposition of two or more taxes on the same income or asset, poses a formidable hurdle to international commerce. Particularly burdensome for developing nations like Kenya, this issue deters foreign investment, complicates tax compliance, and skews economic incentives. In response, nations worldwide have been resorting to Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs), bilateral or multilateral treaties designed to prevent duplicate taxation on identical earnings or assets.

DTAs: Shield against Double Taxation

DTAs delineate tax obligations and specify how income should be taxed based on either the taxpayer’s country of residence or the income’s source state. These agreements are pivotal in streamlining tax practices, eliminating juridical double taxation, and offering clarity to taxpayers. For Kenya, DTAs are a proactive measure; the nation has ratified DTAs with 15 countries, thus showcasing its commitment to reducing barriers to international trade.

The Role of Tax Residence Certificates

Integral to the process of eliminating double taxation are Tax Residence Certificates (TRCs). These documents confirm an individual’s tax residency, thereby facilitating the removal of double taxation. Possessing a TRC enables a taxpayer to avail of benefits under the DTAs and ensures that the tax levied is in accordance with the stipulations of the DTA.

Enforcement and Impact of DTAs

The effective implementation and enforcement of DTAs are paramount for ensuring fairness and fostering global economic integration. By negotiating these treaties, Kenya exemplifies its dedication to creating a conducive environment for economic growth and development. While DTAs are not a panacea for all tax-related complications, they serve as a critical tool for mitigating the challenges of double taxation, thereby promoting commerce and encouraging investment.

0
Economy International Relations Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
32 seconds ago
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports
In a flurry of dissatisfaction and protest, traders worldwide are voicing their grievances about the challenges they face at various ports. From delays in goods clearance to high storage and cargo release costs, bureaucratic customs procedures, and corruption, these complexities are significantly impacting their business operations. Disruptions at the Port of Oakland Protestors, opposing the
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports
Tunisian Ambassador Lauds Belt and Road Initiative: A Model for South-South Cooperation
4 hours ago
Tunisian Ambassador Lauds Belt and Road Initiative: A Model for South-South Cooperation
The Mounting Salary Requirements in US Housing Market: A Redfin Report
4 hours ago
The Mounting Salary Requirements in US Housing Market: A Redfin Report
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
1 min ago
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
China's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: A 5% GDP Growth in 2023
3 hours ago
China's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: A 5% GDP Growth in 2023
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers
4 hours ago
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Presidential Election: Invoking MLK's Legacy and the Call for Unity
19 seconds
2024 Presidential Election: Invoking MLK's Legacy and the Call for Unity
Laughter Yoga: An Antidote to Blue Monday Blues
32 seconds
Laughter Yoga: An Antidote to Blue Monday Blues
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Fulton County District Attorney of Illegal Activities
46 seconds
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Fulton County District Attorney of Illegal Activities
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
57 seconds
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha
1 min
28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha
UConn's Incoming Freshman Ahmad Nowell Shows Promise with Hoophall Classic Performance
2 mins
UConn's Incoming Freshman Ahmad Nowell Shows Promise with Hoophall Classic Performance
Detroit Pistons Strike Major Trade Deal with Washington Wizards
15 mins
Detroit Pistons Strike Major Trade Deal with Washington Wizards
Michigan State Triumphs over Rutgers: Steven Izzo’s First Basket Marks a Memorable Victory
21 mins
Michigan State Triumphs over Rutgers: Steven Izzo’s First Basket Marks a Memorable Victory
Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy's Stand Against Redskins' Team Nickname
30 mins
Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy's Stand Against Redskins' Team Nickname
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
17 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app