Kenya’s Fight against Child Violence: A Community’s Role

In an imperative call to action, Ibrahim Maalim, Senior Director of administration at Kenya’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, urged the Kenyan public to actively engage in the fight against child abuse. The plea was made during a workshop in Garissa, where Maalim shed light on the disturbing rise in child violence, particularly defilement of minors, neglect, mistreatment, and harmful cultural practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and early child marriages in the North Eastern region.

Wajir County: A Hotbed of Child Abuse

Wajir County, renowned for its high rate of child violence, was a focal point in the discussion. Citing a 2019 report, Maalim revealed the development of a national prevention and response plan, aptly themed ‘spot it stop it’, to tackle these atrocities.

Community Involvement and Traditional Dispute Resolution

Maalim emphasized the necessity of community involvement, stating that the government cannot single-handedly resolve this issue. He also pointed to the hindrance caused by traditional dispute resolution methods in Northern Kenya, like Maslaha, in efforts to combat child violence.

The Impact of Child Violence and the Role of Partnerships

Mohamed Abdi, Garissa county children coordinator, underscored the detrimental effects of child violence on growth and development. Recognizing the assistance from partners such as UNICEF and the Garissa county government, he mentioned the construction of a child protection unit at the Garissa police station as a pivotal stride towards safeguarding neglected children.

