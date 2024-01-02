en English
Kenya

Kenya’s Fight against Child Violence: A Community’s Role

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Kenya’s Fight against Child Violence: A Community’s Role

In an imperative call to action, Ibrahim Maalim, Senior Director of administration at Kenya’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, urged the Kenyan public to actively engage in the fight against child abuse. The plea was made during a workshop in Garissa, where Maalim shed light on the disturbing rise in child violence, particularly defilement of minors, neglect, mistreatment, and harmful cultural practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and early child marriages in the North Eastern region.

Wajir County: A Hotbed of Child Abuse

Wajir County, renowned for its high rate of child violence, was a focal point in the discussion. Citing a 2019 report, Maalim revealed the development of a national prevention and response plan, aptly themed ‘spot it stop it’, to tackle these atrocities.

Community Involvement and Traditional Dispute Resolution

Maalim emphasized the necessity of community involvement, stating that the government cannot single-handedly resolve this issue. He also pointed to the hindrance caused by traditional dispute resolution methods in Northern Kenya, like Maslaha, in efforts to combat child violence.

The Impact of Child Violence and the Role of Partnerships

Mohamed Abdi, Garissa county children coordinator, underscored the detrimental effects of child violence on growth and development. Recognizing the assistance from partners such as UNICEF and the Garissa county government, he mentioned the construction of a child protection unit at the Garissa police station as a pivotal stride towards safeguarding neglected children.

In other news, UNICEF has launched its Sustainability and Climate Action Plan (SCAP) for 2022-2030, aimed at shielding children from climate threats and enhancing their resilience. The program prioritizes urgent climate action, partnering with public and private sectors to safeguard the lives, health, and welfare of children and their communities. UNICEF is steadfast in its commitment to making policies inclusive of children and young people’s perspectives and rights, addressing their unique vulnerabilities.

Kenya Social Issues
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

