Business

Kenya’s Energy Regulator Implements Off-Peak Electricity Discount to Balance Demand

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Kenya's Energy Regulator Implements Off-Peak Electricity Discount to Balance Demand

In a recent move to balance energy demand and supply, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of Kenya has implemented a Time of Use (ToU) tariff. This initiative offers a 50% discount on energy charges to select commercial and industrial users during off-peak hours, such as nighttime, weekends, and public holidays. The implementation aims to incentivize the consumption of electricity when demand is lower, thus optimizing the use of the country’s power resources.

Discounted Hours and Eligibility

The discount is available every weekday from 10 pm to 6 am, starting from Saturday at 2 pm until Sunday at 6 am, as well as on Sundays and public holidays for the entire day. To be eligible for these discounted rates, firms must meet specific electricity consumption thresholds, set by EPRA. This strategic step ensures that the beneficiaries of the program are those who can contribute significantly to the balanced energy consumption pattern.

(Read Also: Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion)

Impact on the Economy

EPRA’s annual report for 2023 reveals that this tariff has saved companies approximately Ksh1.26 billion between July 2023 and June 2023. Over 1,000 firms have benefited from the discounted rates, with the highest number of beneficiaries recorded in May 2023 at 1,847 and in January at 1,710, while April saw the lowest number at 777 beneficiaries. This initiative not only aids in energy management but also contributes to the economic growth of the nation by reducing operational costs for businesses.

(Read Also: Kenya Successfully Manages Eurobond Interest Payment, Market Responds Positively)

Kenya’s Energy Landscape

On a related note, the Kenyan government has been considering introducing an excise duty on coal to increase revenues, as stated in the draft 2024 Budget Policy Statement released by the National Treasury. EPRA notes that Kenya is considering fossil fuel as an energy resource due to substantial local deposits and low production costs. However, attempts to generate coal power on a grid level have faced setbacks due to environmental concerns and funders pulling out of the project.

Business Energy Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

