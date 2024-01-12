Kenya’s Education Shake-Up: Seamless Transition to Grade 7 and Financial Relief for Parents

In a key move towards educational reform, Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary has confirmed that all students who have undertaken the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will now progress to Grade 7. This decision is a fundamental part of the country’s shift towards the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), a system designed to ensure a smooth passage for learners as they navigate their educational journey.

Seamless Transition to Grade 7

The Grade 7 students will occupy the classrooms that were previously used by their Grade 8 counterparts, facilitating a seamless transition for the young learners. This strategic move is expected to not only streamline the educational process but also provide an environment conducive to the learners’ growth and development under the new curriculum.

Cost-Saving Measures for Parents

In a further nod towards easing the financial burden on families, the new Grade 7 learners will be allowed to wear their existing school uniforms. This decision, seemingly simple, signifies a significant cost-saving measure for parents, who are often burdened with the additional costs that come with advancing grade levels.

Government’s Responsibility: School Infrastructure

Addressing a contentious issue that has been the cause of concern for many parents, Education CS, George Magoha, issued a directive explicitly prohibiting schools from requiring parents to construct additional classrooms. He emphatically stated that this responsibility falls squarely under the government’s purview. This directive comes in the wake of rising concerns about parents being burdened with supporting infrastructure development in schools.

The news was delivered on a late Friday evening by Lillian Muli, underlining the government’s unwavering commitment to educational reforms and easing the financial strain on parents. The announcements marked a significant step in Kenya’s educational landscape, demonstrating a clear focus on learner progression and financial relief for families.

In a related development, the Ministry of Education announced a substantial allocation of KSh 12.8 billion for new infrastructure in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) to accommodate the influx of Grade 7 pupils. The Ministry also reinforced the prohibition on schools from requiring parents to construct classrooms and demanding new uniforms. The directive extended to government schools being barred from stocking uniforms for learners or prescribing specific uniform or material suppliers to parents or guardians.