Kenya's Education Reforms Taskforce Embarks on a Nationwide Assessment of the Competency Based Curriculum

In a move to revitalize Kenya's educational framework, the Working Party on Education Reforms, appointed by President William Ruto, is undertaking a countrywide assessment of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), amongst other aspects of the nation's education sector. Led by Prof. Stephen Kiama, the team has set forth on a mission to gather firsthand insights by engaging with parents, teachers, and communities across various counties, including Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri, Muranga, and Kiambu. This initiative aims to ensure the effectiveness of reforms across all levels of education, covering early childhood, adult education, primary and secondary schooling, technical and vocational education and training (TVETs), and universities.

Scrutinizing the CBC and Its Implications

The CBC, a central component of Kenya's educational process, promotes a student-centered approach that emphasizes skill mastery over rote memorization. However, its implementation has raised concerns, particularly regarding parental involvement and financial obligations. Prof. Kiama emphasized the need for clarifications on these issues, underscoring the significance of parental support in fostering a conducive environment for the learner.

Community Engagement in the Reform Process

In Kiambu County, Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha expressed the community's readiness to contribute to the reform process, particularly concerning the transition from grade 6 to junior secondary school. This issue has raised skepticism that the taskforce aims to address through open dialogues with communities. The taskforce will also visit educational institutions such as Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Thogoto Teachers College, and Alliance Girls High School, to glean more insights.

Inviting Public Feedback

In an effort to ensure transparency and inclusivity, the taskforce has invited the public to provide feedback on the ongoing educational reforms. As outlined in the Kenya Gazette Notice, feedback can be given verbally or in writing. This 42-member taskforce, commissioned by President Ruto on September 30, 2022, has been tasked with evaluating the education system over six months and reporting bi-monthly on their progress.