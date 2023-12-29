en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kenya’s Economy Rebounds with 5.9% Growth in Q3 2023

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:14 am EST
Kenya’s Economy Rebounds with 5.9% Growth in Q3 2023

Kenya’s economy experienced a significant resurgence in the quarter ending September 2023, marking a growth rate of 5.9 percent, a noteworthy increase from the 4.3 percent in the same period of the previous year.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) attributed this robust recovery largely to the agricultural sector.

Flourishing Agriculture and Exports

The agricultural sector made an impressive leap from a 1.3 percent contraction to a growth of 6.7 percent year-over-year. Favorable weather conditions, which have been a boon for crop yields throughout the first three quarters of the year, played a key role in this growth.

Subsequently, exports in key agricultural products saw substantial increases. Fruit exports, in particular, soared by 84.3 percent, and vegetable exports rose by 35.4 percent. Tea production, a significant contributor to the Kenyan economy, also saw a rise of 28 percent.

Financial Sector and Tourism Rebound

The financial sector in Kenya thrived, expanding by 14.7 percent. This expansion was influenced by the Central Bank of Kenya’s decision to tighten monetary policy, leading to an increase in the cost of credit.

The accommodation and food service sector also rebounded impressively, with growth of 26 percent. This sector was driven by an increase in tourist arrivals, particularly due to events like the Africa Climate Summit Conference.

Manufacturing and Decelerated Growth

The manufacturing sector experienced moderate growth, led by the agro-processing sub-sector, specifically in dairy and tea production. However, the quarter also saw decelerated growth in other sectors.

Notably, there was a decline in domestic short messaging services and a reduction in light diesel consumption, affecting the electricity supply, transportation, storage, and communication sectors.

0
Business Economy Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jeff Kilburg Predicts Cautious Optimism for Wall Street in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Pakistan's Economic Woes: Missed Fiscal Targets Signal Need for Reform

By Rizwan Shah

2023: A Year of Activity for Sebi, Generative AI in Workplaces, E-commerce Rivalry, and Market Optimism

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Economic Landscape in 2023: Resilience, Revival, and Repositioning

By Rafia Tasleem

A Good Credit Score: The New Prerequisite for Banking Sector Jobs ...
@Business · 1 min
A Good Credit Score: The New Prerequisite for Banking Sector Jobs ...
heart comment 0
World’s 500 Richest People Recover with $1.5 Trillion Gain

By Salman Khan

World's 500 Richest People Recover with $1.5 Trillion Gain
Paytm CEO’s Digital Spending in 2023 Dominated by Food Transactions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paytm CEO's Digital Spending in 2023 Dominated by Food Transactions
Shadow Trading: The New Frontier in Insider Trading

By BNN Correspondents

Shadow Trading: The New Frontier in Insider Trading
Oil Prices Set for Largest Annual Dip Since 2020 Amid Global Market Uncertainties

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Oil Prices Set for Largest Annual Dip Since 2020 Amid Global Market Uncertainties
Latest Headlines
World News
ULFA Signs Historic Peace Deal: A Leap Towards Peace in Northeast India
50 seconds
ULFA Signs Historic Peace Deal: A Leap Towards Peace in Northeast India
Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Run
2 mins
Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Run
2023: A Year of Political Surprises and Escalating Conflicts
2 mins
2023: A Year of Political Surprises and Escalating Conflicts
Political Forecasts of 2023: A Year of Unfounded Predictions
2 mins
Political Forecasts of 2023: A Year of Unfounded Predictions
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
27 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
29 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
30 mins
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
30 mins
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
31 mins
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
51 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
56 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
4 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app