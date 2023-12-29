Kenya’s Economy Rebounds with 5.9% Growth in Q3 2023

Kenya’s economy experienced a significant resurgence in the quarter ending September 2023, marking a growth rate of 5.9 percent, a noteworthy increase from the 4.3 percent in the same period of the previous year.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) attributed this robust recovery largely to the agricultural sector.

Flourishing Agriculture and Exports

The agricultural sector made an impressive leap from a 1.3 percent contraction to a growth of 6.7 percent year-over-year. Favorable weather conditions, which have been a boon for crop yields throughout the first three quarters of the year, played a key role in this growth.

Subsequently, exports in key agricultural products saw substantial increases. Fruit exports, in particular, soared by 84.3 percent, and vegetable exports rose by 35.4 percent. Tea production, a significant contributor to the Kenyan economy, also saw a rise of 28 percent.

Financial Sector and Tourism Rebound

The financial sector in Kenya thrived, expanding by 14.7 percent. This expansion was influenced by the Central Bank of Kenya’s decision to tighten monetary policy, leading to an increase in the cost of credit.

The accommodation and food service sector also rebounded impressively, with growth of 26 percent. This sector was driven by an increase in tourist arrivals, particularly due to events like the Africa Climate Summit Conference.

Manufacturing and Decelerated Growth

The manufacturing sector experienced moderate growth, led by the agro-processing sub-sector, specifically in dairy and tea production. However, the quarter also saw decelerated growth in other sectors.

Notably, there was a decline in domestic short messaging services and a reduction in light diesel consumption, affecting the electricity supply, transportation, storage, and communication sectors.