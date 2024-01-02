Kenya’s Economic Resilience: Debunking the Narrative of Decline

As the New Year dawned, Kenyans, despite economic hurdles, greeted it with a spirit of resilience and hope. Religious leaders across the spectrum called for peace, reconciliation, and shared optimism. They confronted the challenges of corruption, punitive taxation, and the high cost of living head-on. Various leaders, including Bishop Joseph Obanyi and Apostle Ken Baraza, stressed on the need to combat corruption, stimulate economic policies, and cease the blame game. Anglican Church of Kenya Maseno North Bishop Emeritus Simon Oketch underscored the link between punitive taxes and escalating crime rates, urging the government to lessen the tax burden and bolster the Kenyan shilling. Leaders from the North Rift region extended their support to the government, asking for patience as they address the soaring cost of living and fostering dialogue for peace and tranquility within the country.

Kenya’s Economic Resilience Amidst Challenges

In 2023, Kenya’s economy showcased remarkable resilience amidst persisting challenges. The real GDP growth surged from 4.8% in 2022 to an estimated 5% in 2023. The agriculture sector flourished with a significant growth of 6.9% year on year, largely due to abundant rainfall that led to increased crop yields. The services sector also played a crucial role in this improved growth performance. However, the road was not entirely smooth. The nation grappled with high public debt, exchange rate pressures, and global economic uncertainties.

Nonetheless, the government’s strategic approach to concessional borrowing has been hailed as a prudent measure to curb the accumulation of expensive debt. Kenya has also made notable progress in fiscal management, seen in the reductions in the primary deficit and overall deficit. This resilience and strategic handling of economic challenges debunk the narrative that Kenya is on the brink of a cataclysmic failure.

Kenya’s Bright Economic Outlook for 2024

The economic outlook for Kenya in 2024 is one of cautious optimism. The real GDP is projected to grow within the range of 4.5-5.2%. The implementation of new tax administration and policy measures are expected to generate additional revenue and supplement continued expenditure rationalization. However, this optimism is tempered by heightened uncertainty stemming from both domestic and external risks.

Despite the global trend of investor flight from emerging markets due to attractive US Federal bonds, Kenya has managed to maintain a strong investment climate. The World Bank has placed Kenya third on its FDI standout watchlist for 2024, indicating the country’s strong investment momentum. Kenya’s political system, which allows for leadership renewal through regular elections every five years, helps to mitigate popular discontent. The country boasts a plural society with free and fair elections, freedom of expression, and a political environment where even the president is subject to public criticism. The trusted and independent judiciary, which recently protected investor rights by restoring a Rwandese investor’s company ownership, further solidifies the country’s stability.

In comparison to regional neighbours, Kenya is servicing its external debt obligations and offering better infrastructure, such as the efficient Mombasa Port, which is now preferred over Tanzania’s Dar port. The outlook for 2024 signifies a promising year for Kenya, debunking the narrative of decline and instead, highlighting the country’s resilience and potential for growth.

