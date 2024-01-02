en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kenya’s Economic Resilience: Debunking the Narrative of Decline

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Kenya’s Economic Resilience: Debunking the Narrative of Decline

As the New Year dawned, Kenyans, despite economic hurdles, greeted it with a spirit of resilience and hope. Religious leaders across the spectrum called for peace, reconciliation, and shared optimism. They confronted the challenges of corruption, punitive taxation, and the high cost of living head-on. Various leaders, including Bishop Joseph Obanyi and Apostle Ken Baraza, stressed on the need to combat corruption, stimulate economic policies, and cease the blame game. Anglican Church of Kenya Maseno North Bishop Emeritus Simon Oketch underscored the link between punitive taxes and escalating crime rates, urging the government to lessen the tax burden and bolster the Kenyan shilling. Leaders from the North Rift region extended their support to the government, asking for patience as they address the soaring cost of living and fostering dialogue for peace and tranquility within the country.

Kenya’s Economic Resilience Amidst Challenges

In 2023, Kenya’s economy showcased remarkable resilience amidst persisting challenges. The real GDP growth surged from 4.8% in 2022 to an estimated 5% in 2023. The agriculture sector flourished with a significant growth of 6.9% year on year, largely due to abundant rainfall that led to increased crop yields. The services sector also played a crucial role in this improved growth performance. However, the road was not entirely smooth. The nation grappled with high public debt, exchange rate pressures, and global economic uncertainties.

Nonetheless, the government’s strategic approach to concessional borrowing has been hailed as a prudent measure to curb the accumulation of expensive debt. Kenya has also made notable progress in fiscal management, seen in the reductions in the primary deficit and overall deficit. This resilience and strategic handling of economic challenges debunk the narrative that Kenya is on the brink of a cataclysmic failure.

(Read Also: Kenya Security Forces Intercept Lorry Carrying Contraband Sugar and Rice)

Kenya’s Bright Economic Outlook for 2024

The economic outlook for Kenya in 2024 is one of cautious optimism. The real GDP is projected to grow within the range of 4.5-5.2%. The implementation of new tax administration and policy measures are expected to generate additional revenue and supplement continued expenditure rationalization. However, this optimism is tempered by heightened uncertainty stemming from both domestic and external risks.

(Read Also: Kenya’s Energy Regulator Implements Off-Peak Electricity Discount to Balance Demand)

Despite the global trend of investor flight from emerging markets due to attractive US Federal bonds, Kenya has managed to maintain a strong investment climate. The World Bank has placed Kenya third on its FDI standout watchlist for 2024, indicating the country’s strong investment momentum. Kenya’s political system, which allows for leadership renewal through regular elections every five years, helps to mitigate popular discontent. The country boasts a plural society with free and fair elections, freedom of expression, and a political environment where even the president is subject to public criticism. The trusted and independent judiciary, which recently protected investor rights by restoring a Rwandese investor’s company ownership, further solidifies the country’s stability.

In comparison to regional neighbours, Kenya is servicing its external debt obligations and offering better infrastructure, such as the efficient Mombasa Port, which is now preferred over Tanzania’s Dar port. The outlook for 2024 signifies a promising year for Kenya, debunking the narrative of decline and instead, highlighting the country’s resilience and potential for growth.

Read More

0
Africa Economy Kenya
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Insight Partners' In-depth Study Unveils the Future of Smart Indoor Gardening Market

By Mazhar Abbas

Nkwanta Unrest: Rising Death Toll and Spreading Violence Call for Reassessed Security Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023

By Salman Khan

Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia's Remarks on Ghana's 2024 Elections

By Justice Nwafor

M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expan ...
@Africa · 19 mins
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expan ...
heart comment 0
EU Launches Security and Defence Initiative in Response to Sahel Region Insecurity

By Israel Ojoko

EU Launches Security and Defence Initiative in Response to Sahel Region Insecurity
Mamelodi Sundowns’ ‘Mad-Dog Mentality’: A Test of Resilience Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Mamelodi Sundowns' 'Mad-Dog Mentality': A Test of Resilience Amidst Challenges
Sudan’s RSF Announces Readiness for Immediate Ceasefire

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Sudan's RSF Announces Readiness for Immediate Ceasefire
Leicester City Sees Opportunity in Fatawu’s National Team Exclusion

By Salman Khan

Leicester City Sees Opportunity in Fatawu's National Team Exclusion
Latest Headlines
World News
Solihull Moors Triumph Over Chesterfield in a 2-0 Victory
32 seconds
Solihull Moors Triumph Over Chesterfield in a 2-0 Victory
Michigan State Triumphs over Indiana State in Thrilling Basketball Game
36 seconds
Michigan State Triumphs over Indiana State in Thrilling Basketball Game
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban's Candidacy Over Election Offenses
2 mins
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban's Candidacy Over Election Offenses
Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
3 mins
Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
Japan Advocates for a 'Free and Open International Order': A Shift in Strategic Messaging
3 mins
Japan Advocates for a 'Free and Open International Order': A Shift in Strategic Messaging
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
3 mins
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
4 mins
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
4 mins
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
4 mins
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
4 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app