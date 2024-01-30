Kenya's Deputy President Calls for Enhanced Regional Collaboration at the Mashariki Cooperation Conference

In a clarion call for unity and collaborative strategy, Deputy President of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua, underscored the necessity of bolstered cooperation among Eastern African states. His remarks were made during the official opening of the Mashariki Cooperation Conference held in Mombasa, a crucial gathering aimed at fostering development and addressing security challenges in the region.

The conference serves as a vital platform for Eastern African nations, enabling them to identify gaps and establish a common framework for cooperation in security matters. The event witnessed the presence of national security and intelligence chiefs from 15 member states, as well as trained detectives and security officials from across the continent.

Strength in Unity: The Aim of the Conference

Central to the conference's agenda is the objective of fortifying ties and enhancing security strategies among the participant countries. The event also plays host to the planning for exercise Justified Accord 24, the largest combined joint military exercise in East Africa, involving approximately 1000 participants from more than 20 nations, including British, Dutch, Italian, American, and Kenyan planners.

With a focus on regional security in East Africa, the exercise aims to foster interoperability among various African units, in conjunction with U.K. and U.S. forces. Highlighting the spirit of collaboration, the event features activities such as a Women, Peace and Security panel, a Rule of Law workshop, and a K-9 tactical combat casualty care exchange, showcasing shared best practices among the participating nations.

Strategic Cooperation and Conflict Resolution

The 32nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of Defence and Security from the Eastern Africa Region also took place, drawing attention to the commitment to address security challenges, including terrorism and conflict resolution. The session brought together Ministers of Defence and Security from EASF Member States, and emphasized collaborative approaches to counter the evolving threat landscape and promote peace and stability across the region.

The outgoing Chairperson handed over the chairmanship to the Minister of Defence from Rwanda, further symbolizing the strength of collective leadership in the fight against shared threats. The EASF Director also highlighted the force's focus on implementing the Strategic Plan and achieving full operational capability, a critical aspect of ensuring the region's stability.