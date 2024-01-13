Kenya’s Deputy President Advocates for a Visa-Free Policy in Africa

Marking the 60th Anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution, Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made a call to action that could transform the socio-economic landscape of Africa. Speaking on behalf of President William Ruto, he urged East African leaders on January 12, 2024, to reject colonial-era boundaries and adopt a visa-free policy across the continent. The initiative, he emphasized, would not only bolster trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement but also encourage inter-country collaboration.

An Impetus to Intra-Africa Trade

The proposed visa-free regime is projected to significantly improve intra-Africa trade, market accessibility, and balance of trade. The presence of several regional leaders, including Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania, as well as Dr. Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar and Burundi Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca, underscored the importance of the event and the potential impact of Gachagua’s proposal.

Forging Stronger Bilateral Relations

Gachagua also highlighted Kenya’s robust trade relations with Tanzania and the potential for growth in balancing trade between the nations. He expressed optimism about the borderless Africa initiative, which could enhance socio-economic activities and development. This optimism is particularly relevant as East African countries gear up for the African Cup of Nations.

Embracing a Borderless Africa

The Deputy President’s speech also acknowledged the strengthening of bilateral relations between Kenya and Tanzania through cooperation within the frameworks of the East African Community. The call for a borderless Africa resonates with President William Ruto’s pledge to abolish visa requirements for entry into Kenya, effective January 2024, a move commended by ITUC-Africa. They have also appealed for the ratification of the Africa Union Free Movement of People protocol (AU-FMP), highlighting the importance of allowing free movement across borders for economic growth and development within the African continent.