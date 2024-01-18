en English
Kenya

Kenya’s Defense Secretary Issues Warning Against Encroachment on Garissa Airstrip Land

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Kenya’s Defense Secretary Issues Warning Against Encroachment on Garissa Airstrip Land

Kenya’s Defense Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has issued a categorical warning against illegal occupation of the Garissa airstrip land. The stern directive was issued during his inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation works at the airstrip. He stressed that encroachers, both citizens and business entities, would face eviction as part of the government’s measures to secure and revitalize the crucial infrastructure.

Security Measures and Military Oversight

Aden Duale underscored the unique gravity of the situation owing to the airstrip’s proximity to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) base. He announced that the KDF would assume responsibility for the security of the airstrip, extending from the vetting of construction personnel to controlling visitor access. This maneuver is a calculated strategy designed to mitigate any potential security risks associated with the airstrip’s location near the military barracks.

Major Renovations to Improve Functionality

The Garissa airstrip is set to witness significant refurbishment aimed at amplifying its operational capacity and modernizing its facilities. The comprehensive renovation will encompass the expansion of the runway and terminal facility, the erection of a security fence, and the reconfiguration of the car park, gate, and aprons. This is a collaborative initiative involving the national government, Garissa county, and the Ministry of Transport, bolstered by the Defence Ministry’s support.

Impact on Transportation and Economy

The airstrip’s upgrade is expected to pave the way for the accommodation of more aircraft, thereby facilitating the transportation of goods and people. As a result, this will mark a crucial turning point for the airstrip, which has been operating with a rudimentary setup for four decades. This strategic overhaul is not just about transforming the airstrip but is also a testament to the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and fostering economic growth in the region.

Kenya Security
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

