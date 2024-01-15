en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya’s Bold Move: Relocating Black Rhinos for Conservation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Kenya’s Bold Move: Relocating Black Rhinos for Conservation

In a significant stride for conservation, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has embarked on an ambitious initiative to relocate 21 endangered black rhinos. The operation’s objective is to reintroduce these majestic creatures into an area they haven’t roamed for the last half-century. Over the past forty years, Kenya’s black rhino population has made a remarkable comeback, rising from the brink of extinction to a thriving population of 966.

Overcrowding: A Silver Lining Problem

This conservation success story, however, has led to a surprising challenge – overcrowding in certain habitats. The relocation initiative is a strategic response to this issue, aiming to foster the continued recovery of the species. By redistributing some of the rhinos to a new area, the KWS and wildlife conservancies anticipate creating a more balanced distribution of the population, thereby enhancing the ecological health of the regions involved.

Kenya: A Beacon of Rhino Conservation

Kenya, home to the third-largest rhino population in Africa, has seen its black rhino numbers surge from a mere 240 in 1984 to 966 today. This remarkable recovery is a testament to the nation’s steadfast commitment to conservation. The KWS is now set to conduct a significant relocation operation, transferring 21 black rhinos to the Loisaba Conservancy, marking their return after a 50-year absence due to rampant poaching.

A New Sanctuary for the Black Rhinos

The Loisaba Conservancy in Kenya is preparing to welcome 21 black rhinos back to their ancestral landscape after a long hiatus. The rhinos will be resettled in a new sanctuary spanning 29,000 acres. This translocation is a crucial part of Kenya’s conservation efforts to revitalize the former habitat of these magnificent creatures. Since 2004, the KWS has executed numerous translocations, relocating over 180 rhinos to other areas, where their populations are now flourishing.

The forthcoming relocation is backed by various organizations and aligns with Kenya’s vision to establish viable habitats for rhinos, with a goal to reach a stable population of 2,000, a critical number for their protection. This initiative underlines Kenya’s enduring commitment to conservation, offering a glimmer of hope for the continued survival of the black rhino.

0
Kenya Wildlife
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
3 hours ago
Kiambu County Exceeds National Forest Cover Target
In a remarkable environmental achievement, Kiambu County in Kenya has surpassed the national target for forest cover, reaching a notable 16 percent. This information was disclosed by Jane Chepkonga, a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officer, during a recent Service Delivery Committee meeting. The county, Chepkonga reported, has a total of 40,001 hectares under forest cover.
Kiambu County Exceeds National Forest Cover Target
Tragic Death of Local Woman Sparks Outcry in Kilifi County
4 hours ago
Tragic Death of Local Woman Sparks Outcry in Kilifi County
Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike: A Beacon of Education and Entrepreneurship Passes Away
5 hours ago
Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike: A Beacon of Education and Entrepreneurship Passes Away
Football Updates: Nzoia Sugar vs Shabana FC; Tusker FC's Rise in League Standings
3 hours ago
Football Updates: Nzoia Sugar vs Shabana FC; Tusker FC's Rise in League Standings
Fear Grips Seme Village Amidst Brutal Gang Attacks
3 hours ago
Fear Grips Seme Village Amidst Brutal Gang Attacks
Nairobi's Slums: Small Media Initiatives Sparking Big Changes
3 hours ago
Nairobi's Slums: Small Media Initiatives Sparking Big Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
2 mins
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
3 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
5 mins
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
5 mins
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
7 mins
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
9 mins
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
10 mins
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
11 mins
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
11 mins
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app