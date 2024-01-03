en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kenya’s Anti-Corruption Endeavor Stalls as Private Firms Flout Ownership Regulations

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Kenya’s Anti-Corruption Endeavor Stalls as Private Firms Flout Ownership Regulations

The Beneficial Ownership Information Regulations of 2020 in Kenya, designed to fight corruption and money laundering, has encountered a substantial compliance barrier. Over half of the nation’s private companies have failed to adhere to the mandated disclosure of beneficial owners’ details. As of June 2023, a mere 43.05% of private firms had met their obligation, a marginal improvement from 36.1% the previous year.

Technical Hurdles and Enforcement Gaps

The Business Registration Service (BRS), responsible for overseeing the implementation of the regulations, attributes this shortfall to technical glitches arising from system upgrades. These difficulties have hampered the registration process and slowed down the overall progress. The regulations require both new and existing companies to register beneficial owner information before registration or within specific deadlines. Non-compliance attracts penalties up to Sh500,000.

Moreover, the regulations empower companies to issue warnings to non-compliant beneficial owners and may curtail their rights. This includes nullifying interest transfers and withholding payments. The BRS, acknowledging the enforcement gap, is working on draft amendments to the Companies Act 2015 to bolster its enforcement capabilities.

Striking Off Non-compliant Companies

In a bid to ramp up compliance rates, the Treasury has signaled it will commence striking off non-compliant companies from the register. This move is not only aimed at curbing corruption but also at preventing money laundering through the identification of the true owners of significant shareholdings. Beneficial owners are defined as individuals with at least 10% of shares or voting rights, the ability to appoint or remove directors, or who exercise significant influence or control over a company.

Implications of Non-compliance

Non-compliance with these regulations not only undermines the government’s efforts to combat corruption, particularly in public tenders but also poses a serious threat to the integrity of Kenya’s financial system. It obscures the transparency of transactions, making it easier for illicit activities such as money laundering to flourish. By identifying the real owners of significant shareholdings, the government can more effectively monitor and regulate financial activities, ensuring a cleaner, more accountable business environment.

0
Business Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NTMA Announces 2024 Bond Auction and New Syndication Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Hisashi Takeuchi: The Man Reshaping Maruti Suzuki's Trajectory

By Dil Bar Irshad

VAPORESSO Clinches Over 130 International Awards, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Vaping Industry

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Three Seas Initiative: Steering Economic Convergence in the EU

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WS Communities Sells Apartment Complexes in West LA and Santa Monica f ...
@Business · 2 mins
WS Communities Sells Apartment Complexes in West LA and Santa Monica f ...
heart comment 0
Luxembourg Parliament Passes Law for Global Minimum Tax Rate: An In-depth Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Luxembourg Parliament Passes Law for Global Minimum Tax Rate: An In-depth Analysis
Moniepoint MFB Under Fire: Customer Loses 9.6 Million Naira in Security Breach

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Moniepoint MFB Under Fire: Customer Loses 9.6 Million Naira in Security Breach
Finance Magnates London Summit 2023: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Brokerage Marketing

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Finance Magnates London Summit 2023: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Brokerage Marketing
Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge

By Rafia Tasleem

Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
1 min
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
1 min
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
2 mins
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
2 mins
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
3 mins
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
3 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
3 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
4 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
4 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app