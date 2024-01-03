Kenya’s Anti-Corruption Endeavor Stalls as Private Firms Flout Ownership Regulations

The Beneficial Ownership Information Regulations of 2020 in Kenya, designed to fight corruption and money laundering, has encountered a substantial compliance barrier. Over half of the nation’s private companies have failed to adhere to the mandated disclosure of beneficial owners’ details. As of June 2023, a mere 43.05% of private firms had met their obligation, a marginal improvement from 36.1% the previous year.

Technical Hurdles and Enforcement Gaps

The Business Registration Service (BRS), responsible for overseeing the implementation of the regulations, attributes this shortfall to technical glitches arising from system upgrades. These difficulties have hampered the registration process and slowed down the overall progress. The regulations require both new and existing companies to register beneficial owner information before registration or within specific deadlines. Non-compliance attracts penalties up to Sh500,000.

Moreover, the regulations empower companies to issue warnings to non-compliant beneficial owners and may curtail their rights. This includes nullifying interest transfers and withholding payments. The BRS, acknowledging the enforcement gap, is working on draft amendments to the Companies Act 2015 to bolster its enforcement capabilities.

Striking Off Non-compliant Companies

In a bid to ramp up compliance rates, the Treasury has signaled it will commence striking off non-compliant companies from the register. This move is not only aimed at curbing corruption but also at preventing money laundering through the identification of the true owners of significant shareholdings. Beneficial owners are defined as individuals with at least 10% of shares or voting rights, the ability to appoint or remove directors, or who exercise significant influence or control over a company.

Implications of Non-compliance

Non-compliance with these regulations not only undermines the government’s efforts to combat corruption, particularly in public tenders but also poses a serious threat to the integrity of Kenya’s financial system. It obscures the transparency of transactions, making it easier for illicit activities such as money laundering to flourish. By identifying the real owners of significant shareholdings, the government can more effectively monitor and regulate financial activities, ensuring a cleaner, more accountable business environment.