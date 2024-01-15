en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya’s Ambitious KYEOP: A Lifeline for Vulnerable Youths

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Kenya’s Ambitious KYEOP: A Lifeline for Vulnerable Youths

The Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP), under the aegis of the Kenyan Government, is an ambitious endeavor to uplift the youth of Kenya. Spearheaded by the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs (MIIYA), KYEOP targets the nation’s vulnerable youth drawn from disadvantaged backgrounds, those living with disabilities, and individuals prone to radicalization.

Breaking Down Barriers

The project offers a lifeline to participants by providing training, internships, and business grants. The aim is not just to equip them with the tools for survival, but to empower them to thrive. The training modules are comprehensive, addressing both soft and hard skills, and include self-awareness, drug and substance abuse education, work etiquette, understanding of government functions and services, volunteerism, and entrepreneurship.

Local Implementation and Impact

In Gucha, located in Kisii County, KYEOP has launched training sessions for a group of youth aged between 18 and 30 years. The two-week training cycle is meticulously planned to be non-residential and runs from 8 am to 5 pm, ensuring maximum convenience for local participants. The instructors and mentors, selected based on merit, are committed to delivering quality education.

Eligibility and Partnerships

Eligibility for the program is inclusive, yet focused. It stipulates Kenyan citizenship, an age bracket of 18-29 years, unemployment, and a maximum education level up to Form-Four or below. Crucially, participants should not be enrolled in school or planning to join within the next eight months. The initiative is strengthened through partnerships with the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA), and the Ministry of Labour. Gucha’s ongoing KYEOP session at Elimu Academy Halls anticipates the involvement of approximately 152 students.

In a world where the International Labour Organisation’s report highlights the precarious employment conditions in Africa, initiatives like KYEOP offer a beacon of hope. While the journey to eradicate youth unemployment and poverty is long and arduous, projects like these signal the first crucial steps towards a brighter future.

0
Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
31 seconds ago
Kenya's Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the 'Sponsor Culture' and the Role of Media
Kenya is in the throes of a disquieting wave of violence against women, deeply etched in its social narrative and blatantly highlighted by the brutal murders of Sharon Otieno and Monica Kimani. The media frenzy that ensued, emphasized on the salacious details rather than the gravity of the crimes, painting the victims as architects of
Kenya's Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the 'Sponsor Culture' and the Role of Media
David Mugonyi Assumes Role as Director General at Kenya's Communications Authority
42 mins ago
David Mugonyi Assumes Role as Director General at Kenya's Communications Authority
Kenya's Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities
1 hour ago
Kenya's Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
15 mins ago
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
Turkana County in Kenya Reveals Sh534 Million Education Fund for Needy Students
16 mins ago
Turkana County in Kenya Reveals Sh534 Million Education Fund for Needy Students
Naseeb Jnr Returns to Kenya: Mama Dangote Reveals Details
37 mins ago
Naseeb Jnr Returns to Kenya: Mama Dangote Reveals Details
Latest Headlines
World News
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
26 seconds
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
35 seconds
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
1 min
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
1 min
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
2 mins
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
2 mins
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
2 mins
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
6 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
16 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
37 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app