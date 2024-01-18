Kenya’s Airbnb Sector Under Scrutiny Following Recent Violent Incidents

In the backdrop of recent tragic incidents, including the murder of women at unregistered Airbnbs in Kenya, a wave of public discontent has surged, demanding stringent regulation of the sector. The outcry for better oversight is a response to the alarming rise in violent incidents at these establishments.

Industry’s Response

Habel Mwakio, the CEO of Coast Holiday Homes, while supporting the call for regulation, has cautioned against painting the entire industry with the same brush. He emphasized that the reported cases, though grave, are isolated incidents and do not reflect the overall safety standards of Airbnbs. Mwakio has urged Airbnb owners and agents to strengthen their security apparatus by implementing measures such as CCTV cameras, security personnel, and thorough recording of guests’ identification details.

Government Intervention

The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has stepped in, issuing directives for security personnel at hospitality establishments to verify and register the identities of guests. Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, voicing his concern over the issue, announced plans to sponsor a bill aimed at regulating the Airbnb industry.

Welcoming the move, Mwakio encouraged the government to work in tandem with Airbnb operators to ensure effective regulation. He asserted that most owners are ready to comply and called for constructive dialogue with the government for smoother implementation of regulatory measures.

Airbnb’s Stand

Airbnb, the U.S.-based platform for short-term homestays and experiences, has distanced itself from the tragic incidents. The company clarified that the properties where these incidents occurred were not listed on Airbnb and underscored its stringent regulations for user eligibility. Airbnb stated that safety issues on its platform are rare and expressed readiness to assist local law enforcement in ongoing investigations.

Despite the progress made in the investigations, with suspects apprehended in connection with the violent incidents, these occurrences have sparked a fierce debate about the regulation of the Airbnb industry. While some have advocated for closure, others seek a more nuanced approach, hoping to safeguard the industry while ensuring safety and accountability.