Kenya’s Agri-Business Incubation Project: Empowering Youth in Agriculture

In a bid to empower its youth and boost its agricultural sector, Kenya has launched a Sh.200 million (USD2.1 million) agri-business incubation project.

This initiative, a collaborative effort by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Ustadi Foundation, and Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA), aims to engage over 2000 youths in business ventures across the cereals, fisheries, dairy, and poultry value chains.

Unleashing Potential Through Agribusiness

The project, operating in Kilifi and Nakuru counties, centers on training the youth in agribusiness. This involves providing funding, imparting business techniques, linking participants to markets, and monitoring their progress for two years.

The Ustadi Board Chairperson, Ruth Oniango, underscored the potential of the program to make Kenya a leader in youth involvement in agriculture.

Empowering the Youth

Ken Lohento, CTA Senior Programmes Coordinator, revealed that the program has already trained over 300 youths. It aims to support 2,353 youth from 163 groups, offering financial grants for value-added services and equipment purchases.

The project also encourages digitalization to improve entrepreneurial practices. Access to loans from government financial agencies and partner banks will aid in supporting their businesses.

Addressing Youth Unemployment

This initiative falls under a broader strategy to tackle youth unemployment through engagement in the agricultural sector. Apart from creating opportunities in agriculture, the project also aims to create an environment conducive for agribusiness, thus fostering the growth of the sector and offering a sustainable solution to unemployment.

With such strategic steps, Kenya is not only addressing the issue of youth unemployment but also empowering its next generation to take charge of the nation’s food security. This agri-business incubation project is set to end in December 2024, but its impact will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on Kenya’s agricultural landscape.