Kenya Finance and Housing Committees Seek Alternatives in Affordable Housing Consultations

At the heart of Kenya's National Assembly, the joint committees of Finance and Housing have successfully completed public consultations on the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023. These committees are now gearing up to convene with the Ministry of Housing, aiming to consolidate views before drafting a comprehensive report for parliamentary debate.

The public response to the proposed housing levy was far from positive. The populace expressed concerns that this levy would only add to the financial strain of an already heavily taxed citizenry. However, the discussions were not limited to criticisms. Participants also ventured into the realm of alternatives, discussing propositions such as slum upgrading projects and the creation of real estate investment trusts. Such initiatives could potentially ease the load on the common man while still addressing the housing deficit.

Input from Financial Experts and Associations

Providing valuable insights into the discussions were notable entities such as the Kenya Association of Stock Brokers and Investment Banks, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), and various tax experts. They emphasized the necessity of a multifaceted approach towards housing, as well as the importance of more inclusive public participation in these matters.

The proposed funding for the National Housing Corporation (NHC) was also under the scanner. Suggestions were made to eliminate this allocation, considering the NHC's existing revenue sources and the unfair burden it places on employees. This sentiment echoed the public's resistance to additional tax burdens.

Inclusion of Students in Affordable Housing Initiatives

Adding a unique perspective to the discussions, the Technical University of Kenya advocated for the inclusion of students as beneficiaries of affordable housing initiatives. This proposition underscores the broader necessity of making affordable housing accessible to all, including the young and the economically disadvantaged.

In the coming days, the joint committee is set to delve deeper into these concerns and suggestions. They will further engage with the Ministry of Housing, aiming to ensure that the final bill is both fair and effective, addressing the housing needs of the Kenyan populace without imposing undue financial burdens.