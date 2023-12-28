en English
Africa

Kenya’s 2023 KCSE Exam Results Postponed to January 2024

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:59 am EST
Kenya’s 2023 KCSE Exam Results Postponed to January 2024

In an unprecedented move, the Kenya Education Ministry has postponed the release of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results. The delay, announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, comes as a response to requests from examiners for additional time to meticulously review the examinations. This postponement has significant implications for the 881,416 candidates who sat for these vital national exams, as their future academic and career plans are on hold.

Improvement in Overall Performance

Despite the delay, the preliminary data reveals an encouraging trend in the overall performance. A total of 1,146 candidates scored Grade A, indicating a notable rise compared to previous years. Additionally, 173,345 candidates achieved C+ and above, a significant improvement that demonstrates the students’ dedication and hard work. The decline in the number of candidates receiving a mean grade of E to 30,822 further underscores the enhanced quality of grades earned in the 2023 KCSE exam.

Ensuring Accuracy in Grading

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has backed the decision to delay the results, emphasizing the need for thoroughness in grading. The union raised concerns over the swift unveiling of results, citing past errors in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results where students received grades for subjects they had not enrolled in. The plea from Knut centered on providing examiners sufficient time to conduct comprehensive reviews and deliver reliable results.

New Grading System

The 2023 KCSE results will be the first to implement a new grading system, aimed at increasing the number of students progressing to higher education. The revised system reduces the number of compulsory subjects and allows students to focus on their strengths. This innovative approach, coupled with the diligent verification and validation of marks, assures Kenyans of the credibility of the forthcoming KCSE results.

The results are now expected to be released in the second week of January 2024, as the Kenya National Examinations Council continues its meticulous verification process. Despite the delay, the commitment to delivering accurate and reliable results remains paramount, ensuring that the future of Kenya’s education is in capable hands.

Africa Education Kenya
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

