Kenya

Kenyans Urged to Secure Permits for New Year’s Eve Fireworks

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:45 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:09 am EST
Kenyans Urged to Secure Permits for New Year’s Eve Fireworks

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Kenyans looking forward to lighting up the skies with fireworks are being reminded to follow stringent safety regulations. The State Department of Mining, through the Inspector of Explosives, has announced that all those planning to host fireworks displays need to secure necessary permits. This directive, mandated by the Explosives Act, aims to ensure public safety and property protection.

Fireworks Tradition Under Strict Control

The tradition of celebrating New Year’s Eve with fireworks is subject to careful oversight in Kenya. Any planned events involving fireworks must be attended by officials from the department, ensuring that safety measures are strictly adhered to. This requirement extends beyond just the event organizers, as retailers selling fireworks are also reminded of their legal obligations. The law expressly prohibits the sale of fireworks to children, a measure intended to prevent accidents and misuse.

(Read Also: Kenya’s Raila Odinga Issues Ultimatum Over Finance Act, Threatens to Resume Protests)

Public Safety Above All

The Explosives Act has provisions prohibiting the public display of fireworks without written consent from an inspector. It also outlines strict regulations regarding the packaging and transportation of fireworks. Any non-compliance or careless handling can result in severe accidents, prompting the department to emphasize safety over celebration. Permits can be obtained from the Inspector of Explosives in the Department of Mining, a process that ensures each event is monitored and controlled.

(Read Also: Outrage in Murang’a County Over Alleged Timber Scandal Involving Deputy County Commissioner)

Government’s Commitment to Safety Standards

The statement from the Mining Department is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to maintain safety standards during festive celebrations. As towns and cities across Kenya prepare to bid farewell to the year with pyrotechnic displays, the government is steadfast in its resolve to ensure that the joy of celebration does not compromise public safety and property. The regulations, while strict, provide a framework for the safe and responsible use of fireworks, allowing Kenyans to welcome the New Year with both excitement and caution.

author

