Kenyans Demand KeNHA Fix Hazardous Potholes, Highlight Urgent Road Safety Concerns

Road users in Nairobi and its surrounding areas have taken to social media to express their frustrations with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), urging the agency to promptly address the deteriorating condition of roads. The public outcry comes in the wake of KeNHA commencing repair works on Waiyaki Way, a response to the grievances voiced by motorists online. Despite assurances from KeNHA prioritizing motorist safety, citizens are seeking comprehensive solutions beyond temporary fixes.

Citizen Outcry Sparks Action

Following the initiation of repairs along Waiyaki Way, Kenyans have continued to highlight the presence of potholes on major roads, stressing the impact on vehicle safety and the necessity for immediate and lasting repairs. Social media has become a platform for road users like Kiprotich Lang’at and Macharia Mbugua to question the authority's approach to road maintenance, calling for more than just ad hoc responses to social media pressure. The focus on road safety extends to the need for clear road markings and signage, essential for navigating roads at night, as pointed out by Peter Kamonde.

Public Demands Comprehensive Road Maintenance

The spotlight on Waiyaki Way repairs has led to calls for attention to other critical areas with severe road damage. Citizens like Bundi Kotonya have identified specific locations in need of urgent repair, hoping that the authority's actions will extend to ensuring quality road access throughout the country. The shared sentiment among road users is a demand for KeNHA to adopt a proactive approach to road maintenance, addressing issues before they escalate to hazardous conditions.

Looking Ahead

As KeNHA continues its efforts to repair damaged roads, the public's role in highlighting areas of concern remains crucial. The ongoing dialogue between road users and the authority showcases a collective pursuit of safer, more reliable road infrastructure. While temporary repairs provide immediate relief, the broader call for comprehensive road maintenance strategies reflects the community's desire for long-term solutions. The engagement between Kenyans and KeNHA may well set the stage for improved road safety measures and infrastructure development, ensuring that road users can navigate the country's highways with confidence.