Kenyan TikTok Influencer Nyako Refutes Deportation Rumours, Eyes German Citizenship

In a recent twist of events, Nyako, a Kenyan-born TikTok influencer based in Germany, has addressed the swirling rumors about her possible deportation. Contrary to her previous statements, wherein she hinted at an imminent deportation and disconnected utilities, she has now dismissed these speculations. In a live stream that has garnered substantial attention, she confirmed that she is not facing deportation, and is, in fact, on the brink of acquiring German citizenship, courtesy of her children.

Nyako’s Path to Citizenship

Nyako’s residence permit in Germany is reinforced by her status as a mother. In the live stream, she emphasized her eligibility for citizenship as a fundamental right, dissociating herself from rumors suggesting otherwise. This clarification was necessary after a local media outlet insinuated that she was soliciting help from her Kenyan compatriots to evade deportation.

From Controversy to Courage

Nyako’s journey from Kenya to Germany has been nothing short of controversial. She has been candid about her past, acknowledging her previous occupation as a commercial sex worker in Kenya and accepting it as a part of her history. Despite bearing the brunt of societal judgment, Nyako has remained unapologetic about her life choices, advocating for a focus on her present actions rather than her past.

Embracing Change

Recently, Nyako made a personal change by cutting her hair, symbolizing a fresh start for the new year. This transformation, coupled with her declaration about her citizenship status, has thrown a spotlight on Nyako, making her one of the most talked-about influencers on TikTok.