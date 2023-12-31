Kenyan Students’ Future Uncertain as High School Fees Become a Barrier

In Kenya, a growing concern is casting a shadow over the future of many promising young minds. The steep school fees demanded by secondary boarding schools are threatening to stall the academic journeys of students like Joram Etalia and Omayio. Both students, despite earning places at prestigious institutions, are grappling with the looming possibility of not being able to attend due to financial constraints.

Concerns Over High School Fees

Etalia, who was accepted into Kanga High School, and Omayio, who has a spot at Kisii High School, represent a larger issue permeating the country. Like thousands of others, they are caught in a financial bind where the cost of education is morphing into a barrier that is not only affecting them but also their respective families. The dilemma underscores the profound struggle that parents and guardians encounter as they strive to secure a brighter future for their children through education.

Education Stakeholders at a Crossroads

At the heart of this conundrum are school principals and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), who firmly believe that the fees directed by the Education Secretary are insufficient to maintain the current standards of secondary boarding schools. They argue that any reduction in fees could potentially trigger unrest among students and lead to poor academic results. According to them, the notion of free education is a pipe dream.

Parents Bear the Brunt

While these debates rage on, it’s the parents who are shouldering the burden. Many are finding themselves in distressing situations, unable to afford the old fees that schools continue to charge, despite the Education Secretary’s threats against such practices. This financial hurdle is not just causing immediate hardship but is also jeopardizing the educational aspirations of many students, casting a long and uncertain shadow over their future prospects.