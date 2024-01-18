Kenyan Radio Host Under Fire for Insensitive Remarks Amid National Tragedy

Popular Kenyan radio personality, Sheila ‘Kwambox’ Kwamboka, has stirred a wave of public outrage following a perceived display of insensitivity during a period of national mourning. While hosting her morning show on Kiss 100 FM on a day that the nation was reeling from a brutal murder, Kwamboka was seen dancing to the Afrobeat song ‘Gwagwalada’. Her actions, coupled with ill-timed remarks about Nigerians, were viewed as a dismissive response to public concern over the alleged involvement of a Nigerian man in the heinous crime.

Kwamboka’s Controversial Remarks and Dance

Amid heightened tensions and collective sorrow in Kenya, Kwamboka partook in an exuberant dance in the studio, which was captured on video and circulated online. Her movements, though typically characteristic of the vibrant atmosphere of her show, were overshadowed by the gravity of the recent murder in Roysambu, Nairobi. Accompanying this dance, Kwamboka’s remarks about Nigerians were regarded as trivializing the tragedy, which involved the murder and dismemberment of a young woman.

Kiss FM’s Response and Public Outcry

The video, which sparked outrage from the public, was promptly removed by Kiss FM, Kwamboka’s employer. However, neither Kwamboka nor the radio station issued an apology, further incensing the public. The insensitive behavior drew parallels to a similar incident in 2021, when radio presenter Shaffie Weru and two colleagues were fired for making light of a separate femicide case. The lack of sensitivity displayed by Kwamboka has left many Kenyans demanding accountability and greater respect for the gravity of such serious matters.

Nigerian High Commission’s Call for Calm

In the wake of the brutal murder and the subsequent speculation linking the crime to Nigerians, the Nigerian High Commission (NHC) released a statement. The NHC addressed the concerns circulating online and urged the public to remain calm. The plea for peace came as the nation grappled with the severity of the crime and the backlash directed at Kwamboka for her controversial actions.