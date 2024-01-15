Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax’s Most-Streamed List

In a significant development for African entertainment, Showmax, the African streaming platform, has announced that multiple local Kenyan productions have topped their most-streamed list for 2023. The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON) has distinguished itself as the biggest Showmax Original in Kenya thus far, shattering records for the most-watched launch episode on the platform in Kenya.

Kenyan Productions Dominate Showmax Charts

Other series that have resonated with audiences include Single Kiasi, Crime & Justice, Second Family, and Faithless. The popularity of these shows underscores the vibrancy of the local entertainment industry and the crucial role of Showmax in promoting it. The platform’s investment in local content is not only fueling Kenyan productions but also reflecting a broader shift in viewer preferences towards relatable and diverse narratives.

Introducing New Genres

In addition to these popular series, Showmax has been instrumental in introducing varied genres. Notable among these is Kenya’s first original animation Twende, and A Merry X-Mass, the nation’s second-ever Christmas movie. These ventures highlight Showmax’s commitment to diversifying its content offerings and pushing the boundaries of local entertainment.

Partnerships and Achievements

Showmax also reached considerable milestones in 2023, such as announcing a major partnership with international media heavyweight Comcast. Kenyan Showmax Originals, namely Single Kiasi and County 49, led the nominations at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), with Kenya securing a record 17 nominations. These achievements further underscore the platform’s growing influence on the African entertainment scene.