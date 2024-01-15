en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax’s Most-Streamed List

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax’s Most-Streamed List

In a significant development for African entertainment, Showmax, the African streaming platform, has announced that multiple local Kenyan productions have topped their most-streamed list for 2023. The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON) has distinguished itself as the biggest Showmax Original in Kenya thus far, shattering records for the most-watched launch episode on the platform in Kenya.

Kenyan Productions Dominate Showmax Charts

Other series that have resonated with audiences include Single Kiasi, Crime & Justice, Second Family, and Faithless. The popularity of these shows underscores the vibrancy of the local entertainment industry and the crucial role of Showmax in promoting it. The platform’s investment in local content is not only fueling Kenyan productions but also reflecting a broader shift in viewer preferences towards relatable and diverse narratives.

Introducing New Genres

In addition to these popular series, Showmax has been instrumental in introducing varied genres. Notable among these is Kenya’s first original animation Twende, and A Merry X-Mass, the nation’s second-ever Christmas movie. These ventures highlight Showmax’s commitment to diversifying its content offerings and pushing the boundaries of local entertainment.

Partnerships and Achievements

Showmax also reached considerable milestones in 2023, such as announcing a major partnership with international media heavyweight Comcast. Kenyan Showmax Originals, namely Single Kiasi and County 49, led the nominations at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), with Kenya securing a record 17 nominations. These achievements further underscore the platform’s growing influence on the African entertainment scene.

0
Africa Kenya
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
1 min ago
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
In a significant move, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has launched a drive to recruit 15,000 new blood donors within the current year. The initiative is a critical step towards ensuring a robust and secure national blood supply, primarily aimed at meeting the constant demand for transfusions in Irish hospitals, where an estimated 200
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
President Chakwera Honors National Hero at Chilembwe Day Commemorations
17 mins ago
President Chakwera Honors National Hero at Chilembwe Day Commemorations
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
20 mins ago
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
7 mins ago
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights
11 mins ago
Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights
Legal Practitioner Urges Positive Reporting to Enhance Nigeria's Image
17 mins ago
Legal Practitioner Urges Positive Reporting to Enhance Nigeria's Image
Latest Headlines
World News
Newport County Braces for High-Stakes FA Cup Replay Against Eastleigh
13 seconds
Newport County Braces for High-Stakes FA Cup Replay Against Eastleigh
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
55 seconds
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
1 min
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
1 min
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
2 mins
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
2 mins
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
2 mins
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
2 mins
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
2 mins
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
11 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app