Economy

Kenyan Ministry of Education Eases Uniform Rules: A Relief for Families Amid Economic Crisis

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
Kenyan Ministry of Education Eases Uniform Rules: A Relief for Families Amid Economic Crisis

Amidst the global economic crisis, the National Parents Association (NPA) in Kenya has applauded the Ministry of Education’s thoughtful decision to allow Junior Secondary School (JSS) students to continue schooling in their primary school uniforms. This initiative, announced by the Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, is seen as a significant relief for families and a crucial step in prioritizing the importance of education for the youth’s future.

Empathy Amidst Economic Hardship

The NPA Chairperson, Silas Obuhatsa, commended the government’s recognition of the over 15 million parents contending with the current economic hardships. He lauded President William Ruto’s administration for demonstrating a clear understanding of the country’s parents’ plight. The decision to forego the necessity for new uniforms during the transition to JSS is seen as a vital move in alleviating the financial burden on families.

Unscrupulous Charges and Government Intervention

Furthermore, Obuhatsa stressed the necessity for school heads to collaborate with parents on financial matters, particularly concerning extra fees, to prevent unauthorized levies. This emphasis comes in the wake of reports about some schools imposing additional costs and mandating new uniforms for Grade 7 learners.

Machogu has warned schools against charging extra levies beyond the government’s fee structure. He directed all Grade 7 students to join JSS in their previous primary schools, using the same classrooms and uniforms as the prior year. Schools are urged to adhere to the fee guidelines provided in the regulations and ensure the judicious use of school funds.

Free Day Secondary Education and Capitation Concerns

The Ministry of Education’s 2024 school fees structure for all secondary schools under the government’s Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) programme continues to offer free day schooling and provide capitation for each learner in a boarding school. However, concern arises as JSS face financial crises due to delayed capitation funds, affecting the smooth functioning of these institutions.

The government has earmarked Sh31 billion for capitation to schools, with Sh7.60 billion dedicated to JSSs for term one. As 1.2 million learners are set to join JSS from primary school, the delay in funding could potentially cause operational issues and anxiety.

As a part of the ongoing discourse surrounding the transition to JSS, the government’s management of these schools has drawn criticism. The National Assembly Minority Leader, Opiyo Wandayi, alleged a lack of coherence in the education sector and inadequate governmental policies affecting the quality of education in JSS.

Economy Education Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

