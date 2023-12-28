Kenyan Job Market Faces Significant Skills Gap: Report

Kenya’s job market is currently grappling with a significant skills gap, as highlighted by a report from the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI), and Nexford University. The report brings to light the pressing need for academic curriculum updates in key sectors such as information technology, finance and business management, engineering, transportation, and legal, where there is an evident demand for skilled professionals.

Scarcity of Suitable Applicants

According to the report, employers often have to compromise on the qualifications of their hires due to the scarcity of suitable applicants. Many candidates are either underqualified or overqualified, leading to a mismatch between the requirements of the job market and the skills possessed by the job seekers. This predicament is further exacerbated by the large number of young individuals who complete secondary education but remain unplaced in any course, especially those who fail to meet the entry requirements for universities.

Graduates Struggle to Find Employment

The findings also shed light on the struggles of many graduates in securing employment. Their skills often do not align with the needs of employers, resulting in a challenging transition from academia to the professional world. This underscores the need for a more symbiotic relationship between educational institutions and employers, where curricula are developed in collaboration and practical training opportunities such as internships and apprenticeships are provided.

Adapting to the Evolving Job Market

The Head of Partnerships at ADMI calls for colleges to discard outdated teaching materials and to proactively adapt to the evolving job market. The government’s efforts to secure overseas employment for Kenyans are also highlighted in the report, emphasizing the importance of equipping citizens with globally competitive skills. This strategy seeks to bridge the skills gap and facilitate a smoother transition from academia to the professional world.