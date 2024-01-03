en English
Kenyan Intern Teachers Demand Job Security, Threaten Strike

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Kenyan Intern Teachers Demand Job Security, Threaten Strike

In the heartland of Kenya, a simmering conflict brews between intern teachers and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). Over 21,500 educators, initially hired on temporary contracts, now refuse their classrooms’ confines. Their demand? Conversion of their employment terms to permanent and pensionable positions. The threat looms large, with potential disruptions to the school timetable starting Monday, holding the education system in a precarious balance.

From Interns to Protestors

These intern teachers, many of whom hold diplomas or college degrees, are primarily situated in primary schools. Their daily grind is under the seasoned oversight of experienced P1 teachers. However, the disparity in job security coupled with a lack of a defined category for their roles within the TSC structure has stirred a cauldron of tensions. The frustration is palpable, particularly with those teaching in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

Problematic Launch of JSS

The introduction of JSS was a rocky affair, with students transitioning to Grade 6 before the necessary teachers were hired. The TSC now finds itself under pressure to elucidate its deployment strategy, to dispel the fog of confusion and competition and ensure the smooth functioning of schools. The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) demands respect, and the education sector cannot be left in the hands of fate.

Courtrooms and Classrooms

An ongoing court case, filed by The Forum for Good Governance and Human Rights, casts a shadow over the teachers’ protest. The High Court has mandated adherence to existing contract terms, spanning 11 months from February 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, until a resolution is reached. The case argues that the TSC’s deployment of two sets of teachers to public JSS in January – one with permanent, pensionable terms, and the other as interns – violates fair labor practices. The courtroom will reconvene on March 7, 2024, to further deliberate on this matter.

Only time will tell whether the intern teachers’ pursuit of favorable employment terms will bear fruit. Until then, the education of many Kenyan students hangs in the balance.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

