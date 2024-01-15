en English
Kenya

Kenyan Government’s Commitment to Campaign Promises: Speaker Wetangula Expresses Confidence

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
In a recent announcement, Speaker of the Kenyan National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has expressed faith in the government’s commitment to deliver on the campaign promises made by President William Ruto. This proclamation comes at a time of high public expectation and a growing demand for accountability in regards to campaign promises.

Assurance of Government Commitment

Wetangula emphasized that the government is taking the necessary steps to ensure the delivery of pledges that were central to Ruto’s campaign. The Speaker’s assurance serves not only to reinforce the government’s commitment to its electoral mandate but also to reassure the public that efforts are being made to transform campaign rhetoric into tangible improvements for the Kenyan populace.

Focus on Key Sectors

The Speaker highlighted various areas of focus, including economic development, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, as critical sectors where the government intends to make significant strides. As such, these sectors will be receiving attention and resources in a bid to fulfill the promises made during the campaign period.

Upholding Credibility and Trust

By expressing confidence in the government’s dedication to its campaign promises, Wetangula’s statement serves to uphold the credibility of the current administration. More importantly, it aims to maintain public trust in the government’s ability to deliver on its commitments. As part of this commitment, President Ruto has promised to establish two more sub-counties in Elgeyo Marakwet County, address security concerns, invest in modern security equipment, and encourage residents to surrender their firearms.

Such actions, as highlighted by the Speaker, are evidence of the government’s resolve to fulfill its campaign commitments, thereby demonstrating a strong alignment between their promises and actions.

Kenya
Israel Ojoko

